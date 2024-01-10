Colorado Rapids acquire Jasper Löffelsend from Real Salt Lake

"His versatility not only enhances our depth but also intensifies the competition within the team. We eagerly anticipate his integration into the group."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jasper as the latest addition to the roster," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release. "His athleticism and ability to cover extensive ground are notable assets.

In exchange for the 26-year-old, Colorado have sent RSL a 2024 international roster spot, a second-round pick in the 2025 SuperDraft and $100,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder/defender Jasper Löffelsend from Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake , both clubs announced Wednesday.

Welcome to the right side of the Rockies, Jasper 🏔️ #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/Bn6i3nQLpL

Selected 81st overall (third round) by RSL in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Löffelsend has 2g/7a over 51 regular-season appearances (34 starts). He's played both center-mid and right back.

The Germany native is Colorado's latest offseason signing, following goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic amid a winter rebuild under new head coach Chris Armas.

"We wish nothing but the best to Jasper, who has certainly provided several highlights for us in his two seasons here as well as an incredible work ethic," RSL sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a release.

"We will no doubt miss his presence around our facility and his mentorship of younger players, and hope he finds plenty of minutes and success in Colorado."

After finishing in the bottom of the Western Conference standings last season (27 points; 5W-17L-12D record), Colorado begin the Armas era with a Feb. 24 visit to the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).