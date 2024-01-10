Facundo Torres reaches new deal with Orlando City

"He’s fulfilled our expectations that we set out for him at the start, showing great potential for even further growth. We’re really pleased to have him signed with us for even longer, as we strive for bigger objectives."

"Facu has proven himself to be such an important part of our team these last couple of years,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

Torres' contract extension lasts through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He will remain a Designated Player.

Facundo Torres is locked down in Orlando City SC colors, as the club announced Wednesday that the Uruguayan star has signed a new deal.

The 23-year-old forward initially joined Orlando before the 2022 MLS season, arriving on a club-record deal (reported $7.5 million plus bonuses) from Peñarol in his native Uruguay.

Torres has consistently delivered for the Lions, tallying 23 goals and 14 assists in 64 regular-season games. He was the chief catalyst in their US Open Cup 2022 title-winning side and helped achieve a club-record 2023 campaign (Supporters' Shield runner-up). All the while, Orlando have qualified for back-to-back Concacaf Champions Cups and reached four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"First, I want to thank the club and the fans for the amazing support they provide and for always having confidence in me," Torres said. "I'm very happy to stay here in Orlando and continue this journey together. Vamos Orlando!"

Internationally, Torres has one goal in 15 appearances for La Celeste. He made their 2022 World Cup squad and remains a regular call-up under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Torres, who holds a DP spot in Orlando alongside 2023 signing Martín Ojeda, has been the subject of transfer speculation across several windows.

As the Lions enter 2024, their regular-season opener is Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Three days prior, their CCC slate starts against Canadian side Cavalry FC.