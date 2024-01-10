Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Israel Boatwright

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed defender Israel Boatwright through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, making him the ninth homegrown player in club history.
Boatwright, 18, primarily plays right back. He was previously a key part of Inter Miami II, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
"This is another sign of progress for our development pathway as we continue to emphasize the importance of cultivating South Florida’s local youth talent at Inter Miami," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said via Wednesday's announcement.
"Israel has been with us since the club’s inception and we’re proud to see him take this next step on his journey. We will continue to work with him and all of our young talents to help them find success at the first team level."
Throughout his career, Boatwright has produced 1g/3a in 21 MLS NEXT Pro games. Last season, he also twice played for Inter Miami's first team as a substitute.
At the academy level, Boatwright was part of Inter Miami's inaugural youth roster. He's a former Best XI selection in the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and was named an MLS NEXT All-Star.
Internationally, Boatwright has been called up to the Dominican Republic youth and senior national teams and competed with Inter Miami teammate Edison Azcona at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Boatwright joins DeAndre Yedlin and Julian Gressel among the Herons' right backs before their 2024 season, which starts on Feb. 21 against Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
