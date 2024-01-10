Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Tyler Hall

Inter Miami CF have made Tyler Hall their eighth-ever homegrown player, announcing the US youth international defender has signed through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

Hall joins Inter Miami's first team after scoring twice in 29 games (24 starts) for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II across the past two seasons. In 2023, the center back also earned MLS NEXT All-Star honors.

"Tyler has shown tremendous promise since he joined the club years ago, and we’re very happy to see him fulfill the dream of every academy player in making this step to a first-team contract," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said via Wednesday's release.

"He has proven himself to be a high-quality young player and a budding leader, and we are excited to continue his development at the MLS level."

On the international stage, Hall captained the US at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He also captained the side throughout the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Now, Hall joins a center-back pool that includes Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov and Argentine youth international Tomás Avilés, among others. 

After a globetrotting preseason tour, Inter Miami's 2024 campaign starts Feb. 21 at home vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

