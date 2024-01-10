Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Tyler Hall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have made Tyler Hall their eighth-ever homegrown player, announcing the US youth international defender has signed through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

Hall joins Inter Miami's first team after scoring twice in 29 games (24 starts) for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II across the past two seasons. In 2023, the center back also earned MLS NEXT All-Star honors.

"Tyler has shown tremendous promise since he joined the club years ago, and we’re very happy to see him fulfill the dream of every academy player in making this step to a first-team contract," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said via Wednesday's release.