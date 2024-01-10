FC Dallas sign center back Omar Gonzalez

Transfer Tracker

Omar Gonzalez has signed with FC Dallas through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The former US men's national team center back is a Dallas native. Now 35, Gonzalez entered free agency with 17 goals and 12 assists in 276 league matches.

"Omar brings valuable veteran experience to FC Dallas and will be a great addition to our defensive system," FCD technical director André Zanotta said in a release. "We’re excited that he’s coming home to Dallas where his leadership in the locker room will be a tremendous asset for us."

Before this homecoming, Gonzalez competed for the New England Revolution, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC in MLS. He's a three-time MLS Cup and two-time Supporters' Shield winner, as well as the 2011 MLS Defender of the Year and a four-time Best XI honoree – all earned with LA.

Internationally, Gonzalez has three goals in 52 USMNT matches. He played a key role at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and is a two-time Concacaf Gold Cup winner.

"I am extremely excited and proud to be joining FC Dallas after leaving the area at the age of 15. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance to come back home," Gonzalez said.

"This is a full-circle moment," he continued. "When I broke the news to my family in our group chat, I said to them ‘the kid is coming home a man’. It is special to be reunited with them in Dallas. I am thrilled to join the organization and to work together to put a star over the FC Dallas crest."

At FC Dallas, Gonzalez joins a center-back group that was anchored by Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha in 2023. The Western Conference's No. 7 seed in last year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, they allowed just 37 goals (third-fewest in the league).

Head coach Nico Estévez's team returns to action on Feb. 24 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

