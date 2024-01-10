Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign homegrown forward Micah Burton

MLSsoccer staff

Austin FC have signed US youth international forward Micah Burton as a homegrown player, the club announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old's deal runs through the 2027 MLS season with an option year for 2028. He is their second-ever homegrown player, following midfielder Owen Wolff.

“We’re very pleased with how Micah grew and improved throughout his time with Austin FC II last season," Austin sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "He is a talented young player who we’re excited to have as part of the club moving forward."

During the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, Burton scored two goals in 24 appearances (14 starts) as Austin FC II won the league title. He also represented the United States last fall at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, tallying five goals in 16 total appearances at that level.

Now, Burton is poised to become the first player in club history to represent Austin FC at the academy, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS levels.

"I’m grateful to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me to this point in my career," said Burton. "To compete at the MLS level has been a goal of mine for a long time and I’ll continue to push myself each day."

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, Austin begin their 2024 slate on Feb. 24 by hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

