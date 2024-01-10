Colorado Rapids sign homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry 

"He’s got a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing his continued development here at home with the club."

"We have been very impressed by Adam’s work ethic and unwavering commitment to learning. His extensive experience on the youth international stage adds tremendous value to his skill set," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

Beaudry was a key player for the US at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and has played extensively for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro .

The Colorado Rapids have signed homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry through the 2027 MLS season with an additional two option years (2028-29), the club announced Wednesday.

Last year, Beaudry posted three shutouts in 16 matches (all starts) for Rapids 2 as they earned the No. 1 overall seed in MLS NEXT Pro. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month in both May and July, plus was recognized as a finalist for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Beaudry has played 10 times for the US U-17s, helping them reach a Concacaf U-17 Championship final and FIFA U-17 World Cup Round of 16.

"It was important for us to keep Adam here in Colorado and we’re happy to add him to the first team," head coach Chris Armas said of the 2023 Rapids Academy Player of the Year.

"He is a bright, young, talented goalkeeper who also has the right attitude that can help him maximize his potential."

Beaudry is Colorado's second goalkeeper addition of the offseason after they acquired USMNTer Zack Steffen from Manchester City. The Rapids also have Serbian international Marko Ilić on their depth chart.