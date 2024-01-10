Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry 

Colorado Rapids logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry through the 2027 MLS season with an additional two option years (2028-29), the club announced Wednesday.

Beaudry was a key player for the US at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and has played extensively for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

"We have been very impressed by Adam’s work ethic and unwavering commitment to learning. His extensive experience on the youth international stage adds tremendous value to his skill set," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

"He’s got a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing his continued development here at home with the club."

Last year, Beaudry posted three shutouts in 16 matches (all starts) for Rapids 2 as they earned the No. 1 overall seed in MLS NEXT Pro. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month in both May and July, plus was recognized as a finalist for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Beaudry has played 10 times for the US U-17s, helping them reach a Concacaf U-17 Championship final and FIFA U-17 World Cup Round of 16.

"It was important for us to keep Adam here in Colorado and we’re happy to add him to the first team," head coach Chris Armas said of the 2023 Rapids Academy Player of the Year.

"He is a bright, young, talented goalkeeper who also has the right attitude that can help him maximize his potential."

Beaudry is Colorado's second goalkeeper addition of the offseason after they acquired USMNTer Zack Steffen from Manchester City. The Rapids also have Serbian international Marko Ilić on their depth chart.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Adam Beaudry

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign center back Omar Gonzalez
Austin FC sign homegrown forward Micah Burton
Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Israel Boatwright
More News
More News
Cincy, LAFC, Miami: 5 biggest storylines of the MLS offseason (so far)

Cincy, LAFC, Miami: 5 biggest storylines of the MLS offseason (so far)
FC Dallas sign center back Omar Gonzalez
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign center back Omar Gonzalez
Troy Lesesne takes road less traveled to DC United: "We have a lot of work to do"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Troy Lesesne takes road less traveled to DC United: "We have a lot of work to do"
Austin FC sign homegrown forward Micah Burton
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign homegrown forward Micah Burton
Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Israel Boatwright
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign homegrown defender Israel Boatwright
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video