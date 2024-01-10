Troy Lesesne takes road less traveled to DC United: "We have a lot of work to do"

In 2022, Rooney’s splashy summer return to the U.S. capital drew global headlines and added intrigue to an otherwise woeful season, a shortcut to relevance for a proud club fallen on hard times. Yet the English legend couldn’t quite get his D.C. project off the runway, finishing 14W-26L-13D across 15 months in charge and missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in his only full season. He struggled to produce consistent results or a distinctive philosophical identity despite significant investments in the squad.

“I don't check one of those boxes. The box that I check is 20 years of coaching experience at every single level. And so I think as a player, you have to respect the work that I put in, and the authenticity that I bring to every interaction. I'm going to be myself and use my experience that I've gained over the past 20 years to make us the best product that we can be and bring out the best in these players.”

“I'm very self aware,” D.C.’s new manager told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s official announcement. “And I don't think that I am checking the conventional boxes of the archetype that's an MLS hire, which is probably a tenured MLS head coach, an international coaching profile, high-profile player.

From one of the most recognizable footballers on the planet over the last few decades to an understated leader whose own playing experience topped out with the USL Championship’s Charleston Battery, the Black-and-Red have pivoted from style to substance with their latest hire.

“The COVID year was insane. We played every match on the road, only team in the US to do that,” said Lesesne. “We ended up making the semifinals of the USL playoffs. Then being hired by Red Bull, Gerhard giving me a chance, and just being able to prove myself at the MLS level was really what I was pushing for my whole coaching career. It just took me longer, I think, because my path wasn't part of that traditional path.”

His work in the desert Southwest drew the attention of Gerhard Struber, who brought Lesesne on to his staff at the New York Red Bulls two years ago. Struber then gave his career a boost of a different sort when he parted ways with RBNY last May, with a long shadow cast by the controversy that erupted around star striker Dante Vanzeir ’s use of racist language towards the San Jose Earthquakes ’ Jeremy Ebobisse in an April 8 match.

New Mexico persevered, posting a winning record and reaching the conference semifinals before falling to rivals El Paso Locomotive via a penalty shootout. Lesesne also helped build the fledgling club’s academy system and foster the relationships that helped NMU post some of their league’s highest average attendance numbers since their arrival.

NMU qualified for the playoffs in two of Lesesne’s three seasons in charge. That stat, however, doesn’t begin to describe the trying circumstances, particularly in 2020. Following the lengthy shutdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s strict public health policies necessitated the team play the entire remainder of their schedule away from their Isotopes Park home.

“The work we did [with New Mexico United], I think was really special in terms of progressing to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Open Cup in our first year – that was so important to give that organization and myself credibility,” he recalled of his time in Albuquerque. “Beyond the results, we connected with that community and the community's values so much.”

The South Carolina native painstakingly worked his way up the ladder from part-time coach at his alma mater, the College of Charleston, in 2005 to gigs with the Battery and the Charlotte Independence – putting in work at both stops as a liaison for development affiliations with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Colorado Rapids , respectively – before finally earning his first head coaching job at New Mexico United as that club began life in the USL Championship in 2019.

A new opportunity

RBNY languished in last place in the Eastern Conference when Lesesne took the helm. By season’s end, they’d mounted respectable runs in the US Open Cup and Leagues Cup tournaments, and reached the playoffs, extending their streak of postseason qualifications to 14 years and beating Charlotte FC in their Wild Card match before giving Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati a good scare in Round One.

Even with a 14-10-8 overall record and a tangible lifting of both spirits and performances under Lesesne, the Red Bulls turned back towards Germany this winter to hire Bundesliga veteran Sandro Schwarz.

Did Lesesne get a fair shake? No hard feelings, he says.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I mean, the fair shake to me is an opportunity, right?” he said on Tuesday. “I was under no illusions that it was my job if we made the playoffs. With that said, I think as the season progressed, and we continued to improve, clearly I was hopeful of being able to build with that project. But I wasn't surprised at the end of the season that they went in a different direction. I think that they had plans that they wanted to put in place, and I respect that. But I definitely was given a fair opportunity. And I think it allowed me to showcase myself in a way that teams like D.C. United would be interested.”

With an Atlantic Cup derby that stretches back to MLS’s inaugural season in 1996, RBNY and D.C. are two of the league’s oldest rivals, a past that in some contexts might engender suspicion among hardcore supporters. Lesesne prefers to approach that as an advantage rather than a challenge, noting that he’s quite familiar with United’s roster and history after facing them so often with the Red Bulls.