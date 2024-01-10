Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers re-sign defender Eric Miller

The Portland Timbers have re-signed defender Eric Miller through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

Miller, 30, previously had his contract option declined after Portland's 2023 campaign. He will likely offer fullback depth.

Throughout his MLS career, Miller has four assists in 179 regular-season appearances (142 starts). He's also featured for CF Montréal, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC and Nashville SC since entering the league in 2014.

Now led by head coach Phil Neville, Portland's 2024 campaign begins on Feb. 24 vs. Colorado (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

