Troy Lesesne named DC United head coach

D.C. United have appointed Troy Lesesne as their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday. He's inked a three-year deal through the 2026 MLS season.

Lesesne, who led the New York Red Bulls during part of the 2023 MLS season, succeeds Wayne Rooney as the Black-and-Red's manager. He also previously led USL Championship side New Mexico United.

"First I want to thank Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien, Ally Mackay, and Caleb Shreve for entrusting me to lead D.C. United into a new chapter," Lesesne said in a release. "This club has been a staple in this league since its inception in 1996. I know how passionate our supporters are and I look forward to connecting with them and delivering the results that they deserve.