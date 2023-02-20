Your Monday Kickoff: Predicting the unpredictable clubs in 2023

The Colorado Rapids have acquired goalkeeper Marko Ilić on loan from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk through July 2023 with a purchase option. Ilić, 25, offers immediate competition for the Rapids’ No. 1 spot alongside William Yarbrough, the former US international who’s been the Western Conference club’s starter since the 2020 campaign.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired Japanese goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka from reigning J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos. The 26-year-old signed through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. The deal utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and Takaoka will occupy an international roster spot. Takaoka, who arrives from the same City Football Group-owned Japanese club as NYCFC center back Thiago Martins did last winter, will battle Thomas Hasal for the Whitecaps’ No. 1 spot. Hasal, a homegrown player, took over Vancouver's starting job in 2022 after Canadian international Maxime Crepeau was traded to LAFC.

LA Galaxy and Mexico national team right back Julián Araujo has secured his long-desired move to Europe after all, earning a club-record transfer to LaLiga giants FC Barcelona on Friday – more than two weeks past the January window closing. Paperwork was initially filed 18 seconds late on Jan. 31 due to a supposed computer error, then FC Barcelona's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was denied. But the club and player stuck at it, resulting in the 21-year-old completing his reported $4 million transfer to Spain's top division. The Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club.

All 29 teams previewed and projected to get you prepared for the 2023 season . We’re just a few days away, y’all.

Some teams are harder to place than others though and I wanted to point out a few of those on this most revered of days on the MLS calendar. Starting with…

Seriously, it’s totally fair game to dunk on them. I get it. Just keep in mind sometimes you don’t have any real idea which way a team will go and how they’ll be affected by totally unforeseeable circumstances in a salary-cap league. Still, you think they might be really good and they also have a chance to go off the rails so drastically if you put them any higher. And then the doomsday scenario happens and you’ll be mocked for years to come so you just put them in eighth. And then you realize you have 28 more teams to do.

The preseason predictions are here and they’re fun and beautiful and infallible and a sign MLS is here and a totally inefficient way to communicate anything all that meaningful about most teams!

This could be a team that finishes anywhere from a never-in-doubt home playoff spot to a team that misses out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the third straight season.

They’re still lacking a lot of depth and the starters they do have make up one of the oldest first XIs in the league. Little depth and a lot of dudes who remember what it was like to walk into Blockbuster is a potentially volatile combination. Basically, this could go south very quickly and they’re more prone than other teams to have it trend that way.

My gut tells me this is one of the highest-upside teams in the league. Wingers Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne could have massive years, manager Bob Bradley has the team set to follow the Year Two Bump principle, and center backs Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted + goalkeeper Sean Johnson are potentially spine-solidifying signings. There will be a third DP signing on the way at some point too. This is a good and potentially very dynamic team... if they’re healthy.

I have them fourth in the East. Did I immediately regret that? Of course I did. Especially when I looked up and realized I had them higher than every single person voting except for one. But sometimes you just have to lean with your gut.

They lost as much talent as any team in the league. I mean, probably the most if we tried to quantify it. Point is, you don’t lose as many key players as NYCFC just did and don’t feel the effects.

That being said, if you were to wake up in July and realize NYCFC made four quietly outstanding signings at points you don’t remember and suddenly they look totally capable of winning MLS Cup, would you really be all that surprised?

The attacking front of Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira, Thiago Andrade and (probably) Santiago Rodriguez is hilariously talented. Keaton Parks is still here to round out midfield, James Sands could be back this summer and they still seem to have plenty of room to correct any issues as they see fit. Given their scouting record as of late, it feels like NYCFC are more likely than most to hit on whatever players they bring in.

Then again, no club is perfect on these things. Even Philadelphia have missed once in a while. If the Magno as a No. 9 continues to fail, NYCFC’s losses become too much and the reinforcements don’t reinforce much of anything positive, then the Pigeons could be in trouble. Both timelines feel realistic. The pessimistic one is almost more so.