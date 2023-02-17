Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER_Marko Ilic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired goalkeeper Marko Ilić on loan from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk through July 2023 with a purchase option, the club announced Friday.

Ilić, 25, offers immediate competition for the Rapids’ No. 1 spot alongside William Yarbrough, the former US international who’s been the Western Conference club’s starter since the 2020 campaign.

“Marko is an athletic goalkeeper who is not only a good shot-stopper, but also good with his feet, a strong passer who can help us build out from the back,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP and general manager, said in a release. 

“We’re delighted to reinforce what is already a top goalkeeping group with his addition and look forward to welcoming Marko to the club.”

Before arriving in Colorado, Ilić posted 16 clean sheets in 71 appearances across all competitions for KV Kortrijk, having moved to the Belgian top flight after impressing at Serbian SuperLiga side Voždovac. He’s played once for Serbia, featuring as a second-half substitute in a June 2021 friendly against Jamaica.

Colorado were linked with signing Austrian international goalkeeper Patrick Pentz earlier this offseason, but he instead joined German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from French Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.

Ilić could be the Rapids' third new starter in the defensive third after the club acquired both Danish international center back Andreas Maxsø (transfer from Denmark's Brøndby IF) and Australian international left back Alex Gersbach (transfer from France's Grenoble Foot 38) last month.

The Rapids open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 26 at Seattle Sounders FC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1). They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, but earned the West’s top postseason seed in 2021.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Marko Ilic

Related Stories

Sporting Kansas City sign defender Robert Castellanos
FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay
Charlotte FC acquire Bill Tuiloma in trade with Portland Timbers
More News
More News
Golden Boot candidate? Willy Agada's long path from Nigeria to SKC stardom
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Golden Boot candidate? Willy Agada's long path from Nigeria to SKC stardom
Sporting Kansas City sign defender Robert Castellanos
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign defender Robert Castellanos
Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić
What Julián Araujo brings FC Barcelona & what his transfer means for LA Galaxy
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What Julián Araujo brings FC Barcelona & what his transfer means for LA Galaxy
FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay
Transfer Tracker

FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay
CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic out 2-3 months after knee injury

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic out 2-3 months after knee injury
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video