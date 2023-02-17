Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired goalkeeper Marko Ilić on loan from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk through July 2023 with a purchase option, the club announced Friday.

Ilić, 25, offers immediate competition for the Rapids’ No. 1 spot alongside William Yarbrough, the former US international who’s been the Western Conference club’s starter since the 2020 campaign.

“Marko is an athletic goalkeeper who is not only a good shot-stopper, but also good with his feet, a strong passer who can help us build out from the back,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP and general manager, said in a release.