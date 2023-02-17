Seattle Sounders name Hugh Weber president of business operations

Seattle Sounders FC have named Hugh Weber their president of business operations as part of a six-year growth strategy, the club announced Thursday.
The front-office move comes after co-owner Peter Tomozawa departed his president of business operations position to become CEO of SEA 2026, which is charged with readying Seattle for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
Weber, a Washington native and a 25-year sports industry veteran, comes to the Sounders from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, where he most recently served as president for the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, and other holdings including Premier League club Crystal Palace.
“Securing a leader that has the track record to build Sounders FC beyond our history of success, while also balancing my trust and aligned values, is critical as we take the club forward,” said Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer.
“After 25 years of leading NBA and NHL franchises, Hugh’s desire to return to his home market of Seattle provides the perfect moment to appoint such a leader. The timing is fortuitous, accompanying Peter Tomozawa’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead Seattle’s 2026 FIFA World Cup initiative, creating an ideal moment to position our club and community for optimal success and growth in soccer.”
As part of Weber’s hire and Seattle’s long-term vision, major initiatives include:
- The completion of a state-of-the-art training facility and corporate office for the Sounders FC Center at Longacres. Plans for the site include a holistic “live, work, play” design, with 5.7 million square feet of office space, retail, housing, recreational sports and the ability to host live events.
- A year-long brand and community campaign to celebrate the Sounders FC’s 50th Anniversary in 2024, known as March to the 50th.
- Sounders FC’s initiatives to align and maximize club engagement with the largest sporting event in the world, the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Seattle’s successful bid to host global soccer’s showcase event was announced in June of last year.
- Exploration of strategic investments and acquisitions that build synergies with SoundersFC, including real estate, technology and fan engagement platforms.
- Growth of the core Sounders FC business operations structure with a continued and increased emphasis on community and fan-centric initiatives.
Weber is being tasked with executing strategic investments for the club. He is assuming oversight of all departments within Sounders FC’s business operations structure, inclusive of administration, legal, finance, social impact, marketing, communications, broadcasting, fan experience, membership engagement and customer service, ticket sales and operations, premium sales, hospitality and corporate partnerships.
“I’d like to sincerely thank Peter Tomozawa for his time serving as our first president of business operations,” Weber said. “Peter invigorated the club and helped us take new steps forward, setting us up for this crucial next period in club history. He’ll remain an important part of Sounders FC at the ownership level, and I continue to value his counsel and influence.”
Weber’s appointment marks Seattle’s second major front-office change this offseason after Garth Lagerwey departed to become Atlanta United’s CEO and president. Lagerwey has been replaced internally by Craig Waibel, who is Seattle’s new general manager and chief soccer officer.
Earlier this month, the Sounders became MLS’s first-ever FIFA Club World Cup participant after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League last May. They co-hold the league record for consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances (13) and average over 40,000 fans at Lumen Field.