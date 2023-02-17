Seattle Sounders name Hugh Weber president of business operations

Seattle Sounders FC have named Hugh Weber their president of business operations as part of a six-year growth strategy, the club announced Thursday.

The front-office move comes after co-owner Peter Tomozawa departed his president of business operations position to become CEO of SEA 2026, which is charged with readying Seattle for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Weber, a Washington native and a 25-year sports industry veteran, comes to the Sounders from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, where he most recently served as president for the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, and other holdings including Premier League club Crystal Palace.

“Securing a leader that has the track record to build Sounders FC beyond our history of success, while also balancing my trust and aligned values, is critical as we take the club forward,” said Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer.