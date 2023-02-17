CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic out 2-3 months after knee injury

CF Montréal ’s 2023 attack suffered a preseason blow, as the club announced Friday that midfielder Matko Miljevic is out 2-3 months after suffering a left meniscus tear. The knee injury occurred in last weekend’s preseason match against Houston Dynamo FC .

In Miljevic's absence, homegrown Sean Rea may get his first MLS minutes after gaining experience while on loan at Canadian Premier League side Valour FC. Ahmed Hamdi is another option, boasting two goals and one assist in 32 MLS games (1,213 minutes played).

In 27 regular-season appearances, Miljevic has two goals and one assist across 827 minutes played. He originally joined CF Montréal in August 2021 after leaving Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors.