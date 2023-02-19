Matchday

MLS preseason 2023: Who gained momentum heading into Matchday 1?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Puig preseason recap 2.18.23

Matchday 1 on Feb. 25/26 is now front and center for MLS clubs, having played final preseason games on Friday and Saturday to set the stage for the 2023 campaign.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

Nashville SC 6, FC Cincinnati 3

On Friday, these Eastern Conference clubs finished the first 90 minutes deadlocked at 3-3. Wholesale lineup changes from both squads saw Nashville pull away in the extra 30-minute period to beat Cincy 6-3.

Nashville's Alex Muyl and Cincinnati's Sergio Santos led all scorers with two goals apiece, though the highlight of the match belonged to Nashville's Randall Leal, who snagged the opener with a stunning Olimpico.

Goals

  • 6' - NSH - Randall Leal
  • 21' - NSH - Jacob Shaffelburg
  • 28' - NSH
  • 34' - CIN - Sergio Santos
  • 49' - CIN - Sergio Santos
  • 65' - CIN - Luciano Acosta (PK)
  • 95' - NSH - Alex Muyl
  • 98' - NSH - Alex Muyl
  • 118' - NSH

Lineups

  • CIN starting XI: Roman Celentano - Santiago Arias, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera, Nick Hagglund, Álvaro Barreal, Yuya Kubo, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Sergio Santos, Brandon Vazquez
  • NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Shaq Moore, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Aníbal Godoy, Sean Davis, Randall Leal, Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury

Atlanta United 2, St. Louis CITY SC 1

Behind a match-winning penalty kick from Thiago Almada just before halftime, Atlanta took a 2-1 victory over newcomers St. Louis at CITYPARK.

Goals

  • 10' - ATL - Luiz Araújo
  • 28' - STL - Eduard Löwen
  • 1H - ATL - Thiago Almada (PK)

Lineups

  • ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan - Andrew Gutman, Juan José Purata, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon, Franco Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto, Thiago Almada, Luke Brennan, Jackson Conway, Luiz Araújo
  • STL starting XI: Roman Bürki - Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Kyle Hiebert, John Nelson, Eduard Löwen, Njabulo Blom, Tomáš Ostrák, Rasmus Alm, Jared Stroud, João Klauss

Austin FC 2, Inter Miami CF 2

A late equalizer from Austin FC homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff salvaged a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium, negating a would-be winner from Rodolfo Pizarro for the hosts.

Goals

  • 53' - ATX - Emiliano Rigoni
  • 62' - MIA - Corentin Jean
  • 68' - MIA - Rodolfo Pizarro
  • 86' - ATX - Owen Wolff

Lineups

  • ATX starting XI: Brad Stuver - Zan Kolmanic, Julio Cascante, Leo Vaisanen, Nick Lima - Dani Pereira, Owen Wolff, Sebastian Driussi - Emiliano Rigoni, Diego Fagundez, Gyasi Zardes
  • MIA starting XI: Drake Callender - DeAndre Yedlin, Christopher McVey, Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri - Jean Mota, Gregore, Rodolfo Pizarro, Nicolás Stefanelli - Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana

Real Salt Lake 3, Chicago Fire FC 0

A first-half brace from RSL winger Jefferson Savarino paced a 3-0 win over Chicago at the Desert Showcase in Tucson, Arizona.

Goals

  • 22' - RSL - Braian Ojeda
  • 40' - RSL - Jefferson Savarino
  • 44' - RSL - Jefferson Savarino

Lineups

  • RSL starting XI: Zac MacMath - Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Bryan Oviedo - Jasper Loffelsend, Braian Ojeda - Mikael Chang, Damir Kreilach, Jefferson Savarino - Anderson Julio
  • CHI starting XI: Chris Brady - Rafael Czichos, Wyatt Omsberg, Miguel Navarro, Justin Reynolds, Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jairo Torres, Chris Mueller, Brian Gutiérrez, Kacper Przybyłko

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Minnesota United FC 0

A stunning volley from Julian Gressel and a late insurance strike from Ryan Gauld were enough as Vancouver downed Minnesota, 2-0, at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Goals

  • 71’ - VAN - Julian Gressel
  • 88’ - VAN - Ryan Gauld 

Lineups

  • VAN starting XI: Yohei Takaoka - Javain Brown, Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović, Mathías Laborda - Julian Gressel, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf - Cristian Dájome, Pedro Vite - Brian White
  • MIN starting XI: Dayne St. Clair - Zarek Valentin, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, Kemar Lawrence - Wil Trapp, Robin Lod, Molik Khan - Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane

Orlando City SC 1, New England Revolution 2

Giacomo Vrioni was a game-changer for New England at Exploria Stadium, scoring an equalizer and helping force the own goal that sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Orlando. The DP striker subbed on at halftime for the Revs.

Goals

  • 17' - ORL - Ivan Angulo
  • 70' - NE - Giacomo Vrioni
  • 82' - NE - Own Goal

Lineups

  • NE starting XI: Djordje Petrović - DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye, Jack Panayotou, Matt Polster, Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil, Damian Rivera, Bobby Wood
  • ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese - Luca Petrasso, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Michael Halliday, Ivan Angulo, Cesar Araujo, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres, Martin Ojeda, Duncan McGuire

Portland Timbers 1, New York City FC 0

Portland center back Zac McGraw rose highest to nod home Evander's corner kick, earning a 1-0 win over NYCFC as both clubs concluded their stay at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Goals

  • 72' - POR - Zac McGraw

Lineups

  • NYC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Braian Cufré, Alfredo Morales, Matías Pellegrini, Keaton Parks, Gabriel Pereira, Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno
  • POR starting XI: David Bingham - Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Justin Rasmussen, Diego Chará, Eryk Williamson, Marvin Loría, Evander, Yimmi Chará, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

New York Red Bulls 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Tom Barlow's six-minute brace helped RBNY overcome San Jose 2-0 at the Coachella Valley Invitational, completing their preseason slate with an undefeated record.

Goals

  • 11' - RBNY - Tom Barlow
  • 17' - RBNY - Tom Barlow

Lineups

  • RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, Frankie Amaya, Cristian Casseres Jr., Cameron Harper, Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas, Tom Barlow, Elias Manoel 
  • SJ starting XI: JT Marcinkowski - Miguel Trauco, Tanner Beason, Rodrigues, Paul Marie - Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Jamiro Monteiro - Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza

Philadelphia Union 4, Colorado Rapids 1

The Rapids got another preseason goal from wintertime trade arrival Kevin Cabral, but it wasn't enough to derail Eastern Conference powerhouse Philadelphia from booking a 4-1 victory. Daniel Gazdag, the Union's Best XI midfielder, opened the scoring in a game that included three, 45-minute sessions.

Goals

  • 48' - PHI - Daniel Gazdag
  • 102' - PHI - Nathan Harriel
  • 106' - PHI - Joaquin Torres (PK)
  • 108' - COL - Kevin Cabral
  • 125' - PHI - Chris Donovan

Lineups

  • PHI starting XI: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo - Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag - Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre
  • COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Keegan Rosenberry, Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar, Alex Gersbach, Connor Ronan, Ralph Priso, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, Darren Yapi, Sam Nicholson

Columbus Crew 2, Hartford Athletic 1

The Crew stayed tight-lipped as their first preseason under head coach Wilfried Nancy winds down, beating USL Championship side Hartford Athletic 2-1 in Florida.

Charlotte FC 3, Birmingham Legion 2

Charlotte got one first-half goal apiece from each of their Designated Players, beating USL Championship outfit Birmingham 3-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Newcomer Enzo Copetti's strike in the 34th minute stood as the game-winner.

Goals

  • 11' - CLT - Kamil Jozwiak 
  • 26' - CLT - Karol Swiderski 
  • 34' - CLT - Enzo Copetti
  • 45'+1' - BHM
  • 71' - BHM

Lineups

  • CLT starting XI: Pablo Sisniega - Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Derrick Jones, Harrison Afful, Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, McKenzie Gaines, Karol Swiderski, Kamil Jozwiak, Enzo Copetti

Houston Dynamo FC 2, FC Dallas 0

Goals from Coco Carrasquilla and Corey Baird gave Houston a 2-0 win over Texas Derby rival Dallas, making the most of their clash at Shell Energy Stadium.

Goals

  • 1H - HOU - Coco Carrasquilla
  • 2H - HOU - Corey Baird (PK)

Lineups

  • DAL starting XI: Not available
  • HOU starting XI: Not available

Sporting Kansas City 4, Phoenix Rising FC 2

Sporting KC rode the momentum wave before their Matchday 1 fixture at Portland, beating USL Championship side Phoenix by a 4-2 scoreline. Goalscorers and lineup details weren't shared.

LAFC 3, San Diego Loyal 1

LAFC closed out their preseason slate with a 3-1 win over USL Championship side San Diego. The defending MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions got goals from Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku and Denis Bouanga – all of their starting forwards.

Goals

  • 21' - LAFC - Carlos Vela
  • 38' - SD - Nick Moon
  • 57' - LAFC - Kwadwo Opoku
  • 83' - LAFC - Denis Bouanga

Lineups

  • LAFC starting XI: John McCarthy - Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios - Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes, Timothy Tillman - Kwadwo Opoku, Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 1

Mark Delgado's long-range blast was the game-winner as LA Galaxy took a 2-1 win over Toronto FC. Homegrown midfielder Efrain Alvarez also scored a fantastic solo goal at their Dignity Health Sports Park home.

Goals

  • 27' - LA - Efrain Alvarez
  • 52' - LA - Mark Delgado
  • 89' - TOR - Ayo Akinola

Lineups

  • LA starting XI: Jonathan Bond - Kelvin Leerdam, Jalen Neal, Chris Mavinga, Raheem Edwards - Mark Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Riqui Puig - Efrain Alvarez, Dejan Joveljic, Memo Rodriguez
  • TOR starting XI: Sean Johnson - Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Matt Hedges, Richie Laryea - Michael Bradley, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio - Lorenzo Insigne, Adama Diomande, Federico Bernardeschi

Seattle Sounders FC 2, Louisville City FC 1

Seattle, playing their first game since competing at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco in early February, got back to their winning ways.

First-half goals from Héber and Cristian Roldan created enough cushion for a 2-1 result against perennial USL Championship contender Louisville. The sides met at Seattle's Starfire Sports training complex.

Goals

  • 6' - SEA - Héber
  • 21' - SEA - Cristian Roldan
  • 74' - LOU - Dylan Mares

Lineups

  • SEA starting XI: Stefan Frei - Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou - João Paulo, Albert Rusnák - Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris - Héber
