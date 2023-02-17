FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay

LA Galaxy and Mexico national team right back Julián Araujo has secured his long-desired move to Europe after all, earning a club-record transfer to LaLiga giants FC Barcelona on Friday – over two weeks past the January window closing.

Paperwork was initially filed 18 seconds late on Jan. 31 due to a supposed computer error, then FC Barcelona's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was denied. But the club and player stuck at it, resulting in the 21-year-old completing his reported $4 million transfer to Spain's top division. The Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club.

Araujo, who was linked to FC Barcelona last summer, will reportedly train with Barça B – under El Tri legend and former New York Red Bulls star Rafa Márquez – before being officially registered for the first team's 2023-24 campaign. Los Blaugrana are expected to compete in the UEFA Champions League next year, sitting first in the LaLiga table above Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona, led by manager Xavi Hernandez, have often played Jules Kounde (out of position) at right back this season. The club also has US international Sergiño Dest loaned out to Serie A powerhouse club AC Milan.

"Julián joining FC Barcelona is a great story of a young kid from Southern California coming into the LA Galaxy Academy, through LA Galaxy II and excelling with the first team,” said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney.