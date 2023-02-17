Austin FC loan Jhohan Romaña to Paraguay's Club Olimpia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Austin FC have loaned defender Jhohan Romaña to Paraguayan powerhouse Club Olimpia through the end of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The deal for the 24-year-old Colombian center back also includes a transfer option.

Originally signed from another Paraguayan Primera División side – Club Guaraní – before the Verde & Black's inaugural 2021 campaign, Romaña made 35 appearances (22 starts) for ATX over two seasons.

He featured less prominently as time went on, logging just 332 minutes during the 2022 campaign as the first-choice pairing of Ruben Gabrielsen-Julio Cascante played the bulk of games for last year's Western Conference runner-up. Although Gabrielsen returned to his native Norway during the offseason, he was quickly replaced by Finnish international Leo Väisänen.

Austin then signed veteran Egyptian-American center back Amro Tarek to bolster a backline that also includes 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Kipp Keller, further complicating Romaña's chances of seeing regular playing time.

Austin’s third MLS season begins Feb. 25 when hosting expansion side St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).