Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Tate Schmitt

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Tate Schmitt through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Friday.

Though Schmitt's option was declined by Real Salt Lake following the 2022 campaign, the Dynamo still had to trade for his player rights, sending a third-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to RSL to complete the deal.

"We're excited to add Tate to our roster after a strong showing this preseason," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. "He adds valuable depth to our fullback position and we look forward to seeing him compete for minutes this season."

The 25-year-old spent the last four years with RSL after signing as a homegrown player before the 2019 season. He scored two goals in 24 appearances with the club, playing primarily with second-team affiliate Real Monarchs and also spending the 2021 season on loan at USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC.

Schmitt is Houston's fourth new fullback addition this offseason, following Djevencio van der Kust (loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht), Brad Smith (MLS free agent) and Franco Escobar (MLS free agent).

After a 13th-place Western Conference finish in 2022, the Dynamo have turned over much of their roster. Schmitt is their 12th signing this offseason, giving ex-D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen plenty of new faces to oversee.

Houston begin their 2023 schedule at FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) with eyes on their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2017.

