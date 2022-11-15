World Cup rosters: Which countries have MLS players at Qatar 2022?

Spread across 11 different countries, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature 36 current MLS and MLS NEXT Pro players.

Canada (11) and the United States (9) make up over half that total. CF Montréal (6), 2022 MLS Cup champions LAFC (5), and 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders FC (4) are the most-represented clubs.

Here’s the full rundown as 32 countries look to raise the sport’s biggest trophy on Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium.

Australia

Canada

Cameroon

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Mexico

Poland

Switzerland

Uruguay

USA

Wales

