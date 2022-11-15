World Cup rosters: Which countries have MLS players at Qatar 2022?

Spread across 11 different countries, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature 36 current MLS and MLS NEXT Pro players.
Canada (11) and the United States (9) make up over half that total. CF Montréal (6), 2022 MLS Cup champions LAFC (5), and 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders FC (4) are the most-represented clubs.
Here’s the full rundown as 32 countries look to raise the sport’s biggest trophy on Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium.
Australia
- Milos Degenek (D, Columbus Crew)
Canada
- Lucas Cavallini (F, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Alistair Johnston (D, CF Montréal)
- Mark-Anthony Kaye (M, Toronto FC)
- Ismaël Koné (M, CF Montréal)
- Richie Laryea (D, Toronto FC)
- Kamal Miller (D, CF Montréal)
- Jonathan Osorio (M, Toronto FC)
- James Pantemis (GK, CF Montréal)
- Samuel Piette (M, CF Montréal)
- Dayne St. Clair (GK, Minnesota United FC)
- Joel Waterman (D, CF Montréal)
Cameroon
- Olivier Mbaizo (D, Philadelphia Union)
- Nouhou Tolo (D, Seattle Sounders)
Costa Rica
- Daniel Chacón (D, Colorado Rapids 2)
- Ronald Matarrita (D, FC Cincinnati)
- Bryan Oviedo (D, Real Salt Lake)
Ecuador
- Xavier Arreaga (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
- José Cifuentes (M, LAFC)
- Sebastian Méndez (M, LAFC)
- Diego Palacios (D, LAFC)
Mexico
- Héctor Herrera (M, Houston Dynamo FC)
Poland
- Karol Swiderski (F, Charlotte FC)
Switzerland
- Xherdan Shaqiri (M, Chicago Fire FC)
Uruguay
- Martín Cáceres (D, LA Galaxy)
- Facundo Torres (F, Orlando City SC)
USA
- Kellyn Acosta (M, LAFC)
- Jesus Ferreira (F, FC Dallas)
- Sean Johnson (GK, New York City FC)
- Aaron Long (D, New York Red Bulls)
- Shaq Moore (D, Nashville SC)
- Jordan Morris (F, Seattle Sounders FC)
- Cristian Roldan (M, Seattle Sounders FC)
- DeAndre Yedlin (D, Inter Miami CF)
- Walker Zimmerman (D, Nashville SC)
Wales
- Gareth Bale (F, LAFC)