MLS SuperDraft 2026 Tracker

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS SuperDraft 2026 will be held on Thursday, December 18 at 2 pm ET.

Club selections through three rounds will be listed below, with D.C. United owning the top pick.

Round 1: Picks 1-30

1. D.C. United

2. Atlanta United

3. FC Dallas (from MTL)

4. Sporting Kansas City

5. Orlando City (from LA)

6. Colorado Rapids (from TOR)

7. St. Louis CITY SC

8. New England Revolution

9. Orlando City (from HOU)

10. Colorado Rapids

11. San Jose Earthquakes

12. Red Bull New York

13. Real Salt Lake

14. Orlando City

15. Portland Timbers

16. FC Dallas

17. Austin FC

18. Chicago Fire FC

19. Colorado Rapids (from CLB)

20. Orlando City (from NSH)

21. FC Dallas (from SEA)

22. Charlotte FC

23. Minnesota United FC

24. LAFC

25. Real Salt Lake (from CIN)

26. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)

27. New York City FC

28. San Diego FC

29. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

30. Inter Miami CF

Round 2: Picks 31-60

31. D.C. United

32. Inter Miami CF (from ATL)

33. Real Salt Lake (from MTL)

34. Sporting Kansas City

35. LA Galaxy

36. Toronto FC

37. St. Louis CITY SC

38. New England Revolution

39. Houston Dynamo FC

40. Colorado Rapids

41. San Jose Earthquakes

42. Real Salt Lake (from RBNY)

43. Orlando City (from RSL)

44. Sporting Kansas City (from ORL)

45. Portland Timbers

46. CF Montréal (from DAL)

47. Austin FC

48. Real Salt Lake (from CHI)

49. Columbus Crew

50. Nashville SC

51. Seattle Sounders FC

52. Charlotte FC

53. Minnesota United FC

54. Inter Miami CF (from LAFC)

55. FC Cincinnati

56. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)

57. New York City FC

58. San Diego FC

59. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

60. Inter Miami CF

Round 3: Picks 61-90

61. D.C. United

62. Atlanta United

63. CF Montréal

64. Sporting Kansas City

65. LA Galaxy

66. FC Dallas (from MTL, from TOR)

67. Minnesota United FC (from STL)

68. New England Revolution

69. Houston Dynamo FC

70. Colorado Rapids

71. New York City FC (from SJ)

72. LA Galaxy (from RBNY)

73. Real Salt Lake

74. Orlando City

75. Portland Timbers

76. San Diego FC (from DAL)

77. Austin FC

78. Houston Dynamo FC (from CHI)

79. Columbus Crew

80. Nashville SC

81. Seattle Sounders FC

82. Charlotte FC

83. Minnesota United FC

84. LAFC

85. D.C. United (from CIN)

86. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)

87. New York City FC

88. San Diego FC

89. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

90. Inter Miami CF

