MLS SuperDraft 2026 Tracker

The MLS SuperDraft 2026 will be held on Thursday, December 18 at 2 pm ET.
Club selections through three rounds will be listed below, with D.C. United owning the top pick.
Round 1: Picks 1-30
1. D.C. United
2. Atlanta United
3. FC Dallas (from MTL)
4. Sporting Kansas City
5. Orlando City (from LA)
6. Colorado Rapids (from TOR)
7. St. Louis CITY SC
8. New England Revolution
9. Orlando City (from HOU)
10. Colorado Rapids
11. San Jose Earthquakes
12. Red Bull New York
13. Real Salt Lake
14. Orlando City
15. Portland Timbers
16. FC Dallas
17. Austin FC
18. Chicago Fire FC
19. Colorado Rapids (from CLB)
20. Orlando City (from NSH)
21. FC Dallas (from SEA)
22. Charlotte FC
23. Minnesota United FC
24. LAFC
25. Real Salt Lake (from CIN)
26. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)
27. New York City FC
28. San Diego FC
29. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
30. Inter Miami CF
Round 2: Picks 31-60
31. D.C. United
32. Inter Miami CF (from ATL)
33. Real Salt Lake (from MTL)
34. Sporting Kansas City
35. LA Galaxy
36. Toronto FC
37. St. Louis CITY SC
38. New England Revolution
39. Houston Dynamo FC
40. Colorado Rapids
41. San Jose Earthquakes
42. Real Salt Lake (from RBNY)
43. Orlando City (from RSL)
44. Sporting Kansas City (from ORL)
45. Portland Timbers
46. CF Montréal (from DAL)
47. Austin FC
48. Real Salt Lake (from CHI)
49. Columbus Crew
50. Nashville SC
51. Seattle Sounders FC
52. Charlotte FC
53. Minnesota United FC
54. Inter Miami CF (from LAFC)
55. FC Cincinnati
56. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)
57. New York City FC
58. San Diego FC
59. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
60. Inter Miami CF
Round 3: Picks 61-90
61. D.C. United
62. Atlanta United
63. CF Montréal
64. Sporting Kansas City
65. LA Galaxy
66. FC Dallas (from MTL, from TOR)
67. Minnesota United FC (from STL)
68. New England Revolution
69. Houston Dynamo FC
70. Colorado Rapids
71. New York City FC (from SJ)
72. LA Galaxy (from RBNY)
73. Real Salt Lake
74. Orlando City
75. Portland Timbers
76. San Diego FC (from DAL)
77. Austin FC
78. Houston Dynamo FC (from CHI)
79. Columbus Crew
80. Nashville SC
81. Seattle Sounders FC
82. Charlotte FC
83. Minnesota United FC
84. LAFC
85. D.C. United (from CIN)
86. Colorado Rapids (from PHI)
87. New York City FC
88. San Diego FC
89. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
90. Inter Miami CF