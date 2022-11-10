Acosta to Zimmerman: Meet the 9 MLS players on USMNT's World Cup roster

As the USMNT prepare for a Group B opener on Nov. 21 against Wales, followed by matches against England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29), here’s a rundown of each MLS representative that’ll be in Qatar.

Homegrown products like Leeds United midfielders Brenden Aaronson ( Philadelphia Union ) and Tyler Adams ( New York Red Bulls ), as well as one-time academy prospects who went overseas early – like Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna ( NYCFC ) and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie ( FC Dallas ) – all fit that bigger group.

The most represented league? Major League Soccer, with nine players (35%) competing for seven different clubs – including two apiece from Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders FC . Taking a wider view, 18 selections (69%) are current MLS players, former MLS players and/or players who spent time in an MLS academy.

“Getting selected for the World Cup roster is a dream come true,” Johnson said. “It’s a lifetime goal that I’ve had and it’s one that I’ve now achieved and it’s real. It probably won’t feel real until I step off the plane in Qatar.”

Johnson, who could enter MLS free agency this winter, has captained NYCFC to MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022 titles the past two seasons. He posted the second-most shutouts in MLS (14) this year, trailing only three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Jamaican international Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union).

From possibly not making the roster to now being the likely backup to New England Revolution -turned-Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Johnson is poised for a key role in Qatar – especially after Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen was omitted from the 26-man group entirely.

“That bit of uncertainty in that [injury] moment, whether I was going to be able to get back with this team, this moment, how my body was going to react and setting that goal for myself early on in the recovery process, to have it now finally realized after a year and a half or so, it means a lot. It means the world to me,” Long said.

Long has bounced back from suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2021, captaining RBNY as they’ve equaled an MLS record of 13 straight postseason appearances. Now, he’ll be eligible for MLS free agency this winter and has expressed an interest in going abroad.

Long is highly rated by head coach Gregg Berhalter, breaking into the program full-bore once the ex- Columbus Crew manager took over. That’s a testament to Long’s playing style and athleticism, with Berhalter preferring ground-covering center backs who are comfortable in 1-v-1 defending scenarios and strong in the air.

“I had a few tough years, trying to find my way where I was playing, fighting for playing time as well,” Moore said. “Then ultimately getting an opportunity to come back to MLS this summer, I just felt like it was the right time to come back and grow the game and obviously put myself in the best position to make the World Cup, which ended up working out well.”

Now, Moore is one of the premier right backs in MLS and appears to be a long-term centerpiece for his club, with his deal running through 2025 (with a 2026 option). He had three assists across 11 starts this season as Nashville earned their third-straight playoff appearance.

Moore is back stateside after spending extensive time in Spain’s top divisions, arriving at Nashville in mid-July from CD Tenerife. In 2017, Moore became just the fourth American player at the time of his appearance to play in a LaLiga match.

“Not many players get to play in one World Cup, let alone two," Yedlin said. "So to be able to go with this group is great. Knowledge and experience aren’t for nothing. It’s meant to be passed down, so that’s what I’m going to try and do for all those guys.”

Yedlin’s pro career started back in 2013 as a Seattle homegrown player, then he spent seven years in Europe for the likes of Newcastle United (England) and Galatasaray (Turkey). He joined Inter Miami last winter and was a backline mainstay for the Herons’ rapid rebuild as they set club records for points (48) and wins (14).

Yedlin is the most experienced player on the USMNT roster, sitting as the lone World Cup veteran after featuring as a 20-year-old at Brazil 2014 when Jürgen Klinsmann was at the helm. The right back provides a steady hand on what’ll be the USMNT’s second-youngest World Cup roster with an average age of 25 years, 175 days.

“It’s trying to go out there and be consistent, trust in who I am as a player, and not try and play out of what I’m used to,” Zimmerman said of his Qatar outlook. “It’s taking it stride, not getting overwhelmed by the environment, the experience, but just being focused on winning the game.”

Zimmerman is a two-time MLS Defender of the Year and one of Nashville’s most important players. He’s been in MLS since 2013, with prior stops at FC Dallas and LAFC before becoming a DP for his current club.

Zimmerman is the USMNT’s top center back going to Qatar, and it’s become a question of who partners him after Atlanta United ’s Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last May and Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards missed out on the roster with a hamstring injury. Yet early in the USMNT’s Concacaf Octagonal qualifying process, Zimmerman wasn’t even making the roster – emphasizing his star turn this past year-plus.

“Back in 2018, not qualifying, it was gut-punching," Acosta said. "I worked hard to get back to this point and the group in general. We’ve had a long journey to achieve this goal of getting to the World Cup.”

Fresh off winning an MLS Cup 2022 title with LAFC, Acosta originally entered MLS in 2012 as a homegrown player for FC Dallas before joining the Colorado Rapids and arriving at his current stop. Acosta is super versatile, too, slotting into several midfield roles or even outside back if needed.

Acosta might not be a written-in-pen starter for the USMNT, but few players are more valued and trusted by Berhalter. He appeared in all but one (13 of 14) qualifying match as the Yanks finished third in Concacaf’s Octagonal behind Canada and Mexico, and he’s the second-most capped player on the squad – ahead of even Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic (52).

Experience: 32 caps; 0 goals

32 caps; 0 goals Age: 27

27 From: Pico Rivera, California

Roldan helped Seattle win a historic 2022 Concacaf Champions League title in May, and has recovered from a groin surgery that limited him down the Sounders’ stretch run. To emphasize his importance to the Rave Green: Roldan has made 280 appearances for the club in all competitions, ranking third in their MLS era behind only Osvaldo Alonso and Stefan Frei.

Roldan featured in five of the USMNT’s 14 World Cup qualifiers, though was a constant call-in during the cycle – always hailed for his off-field qualities and team-wide impact. He’s another versatile piece, playing both in midfield and on the flank depending on tactical needs.

“We grew up with very little resources and [this] was always a dream that seemed unattainable,” said Roldan, the son of El Salvadorian and Guatemalan immigrant parents. “To this point, I still can’t believe it, but it was always something I thought would never be achieved.