World Cup outlook: Are Canada’s established MLS players rising or falling?

Stock: Rising

Don’t look now, but Lucas Cavallini is having his best-ever MLS season. Now, that’s not a very high bar, given Cavallini has never scored more than six goals in a single season. But hey, he’s already scored three goals this year and he’s played some pretty solid soccer for a Vancouver Whitecaps team that's been gutted by injuries.

Per Second Spectrum, Cavallini is in the 87th percentile in non-penalty xG per 90 minutes among players in MLS with at least 500 minutes played this year. He’s only in the 57th percentile among strikers in that same statistic, but his numbers are better than they were in 2021. Because there are some question marks after Cyle Larin and Jonathan David in Herdman’s striker depth chart, the door might be open for Cavallini if he can boost his production just a little more.