Bracketology: Which MLS Cup 2024 favorite has the hardest trophy path?

So if we accept that the top three seeds in each conference have a significant advantage, it follows that their prospective paths through the bracket deserve a closer look, via our highly scientific, not-at-all-arbitrary and nevertheless vibe-centered 1-10 rating system. We’ll work upwards, starting out West; all statistics are limited to league play unless otherwise noted.

The tension between delightfully messy upsets and meritocratic vindication of regular-season performance in many ways has defined the postseason throughout MLS’s existence. The success of underdogs has ebbed and flowed over the decades, and in the limited sample size we have for the current format, higher seeding appears to present a more potent advantage than in the past.

If you were tied to a wall and forced to boil down the bracketology of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to three words or less in order to regain your freedom, that’s probably a reasonable stab at an answer.

PATH DIFFICULTY RATING: 8.5/10 – beating the West’s Nos. 1 and 2, and the three most in-form teams, would be quite an impressive journey to a first MLS Cup final.

Should RSL knock off the Gs? Assuming the other side of the bracket goes chalk, it’s a West final vs. LAFC at BMO Stadium. Encouragingly for the Salt Lakers, they took four of six points off the Angeleños this year, including a 1-1 midweek draw in Los Angeles on July 17. Still, it’s a tall order.

If Pablo Mastroeni’s side advance, they’ll face the winner of the LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids series, where the Gs are pronounced favorites, in the one-game setting of a conference semifinal, projected to take place the weekend after the November international window. RSL nearly beat the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 11, taking a 2-0 first-half lead via a Chicho Arango brace before the hosts stormed back, rescuing a 2-2 draw via Miguel Berry ’s injury-time equalizer. LA created chances at will, however, to the tune of 2.9 expected goals. And Chicho, we must point out, hasn’t scored a goal since early July.

Thus you’ll probably see plenty of upset picks for this series. The two sides deadlocked their regular-season meetings, a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field in early April and a scoreless affair in Utah on Oct. 3. That said, Salt Lake were 11-3-3 at home, while MNUFC won fewer than half of their matches at Allianz Field. Of note: the four-day span between games one and two of this series is the tightest turnaround of Round One, which could amplify the physiological impact of altitude, most likely in RSL’s favor.

The Claret-and-Cobalt fly into the playoffs on a six-game unbeaten run that edged them ahead of the similarly surging Seattle Sounders in the standings. Their reward: A Round One duel with an even hotter opponent, Minnesota United (the Loons are 6W-1L-1D since the start of September; RSL are 4W-1L-3D in that timeframe).

PATH DIFFICULTY RATING: 7.5/10 – the Galaxy don’t fear LAFC like other teams do, but they have yet to prove they’re on the Black & Gold’s level when it comes to high-stakes, high-leverage moments.

On paper, that would take us to the tantalizing territory of El Tráfico, playoffs edition. It’s happened twice before and both were magical matches, with eight total goals in one (a 5-3 LAFC win in ‘19) and five in the other (a 3-2 LAFC win decided by an injury-time winner in ‘22). Here, the Galaxy would rue letting first place slip from their grasp in Houston on Decision Day. They lost 2-1 at BMO Stadium on Apr. 6, an occasion defined by two first-half set-piece goals by the hosts.

A chalk semifinal means RSL; we explored that matchup above. The Utahns are unbeaten in their two trips to Southern California in ‘24 but got torn open repeatedly by that high-octane Galaxy front line, and lately haven’t created opportunities with the volume they’d need to win a shootout in Carson. So we fancy LA’s chances here; they're just too explosive.

The run-and-gun Gs will be markedly favored in Round One vs. a badly fading Rapids side who may be without creative linchpin Djordje Mihailovic , and considering they’ve already beaten them twice, scoring six goals in the process, this smells like a sweep.

The aforementioned El Tráfico Western Conference final would be tasty indeed, and LAFC would be at least slight favorites over the Galaxy thanks to the home-field advantage they snatched on Decision Day. We will point out, however, that by that point – the weekend after US Thanksgiving – LAFC attacking talisman Denis Bouanga will likely have lots of miles on his body, assuming he joins Gabon for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the November FIFA international window.

While they wouldn’t admit it publicly, Steve Cherundolo & Co. will surely be rooting for Seattle to take care of Houston in R1, because they’ve beaten the Sounders like a drum this year – four wins and zero losses with just one goal conceded across league, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup action. We could argue that it’s harder and less likely for that to happen a whopping five times in one season, but it kind of feels like a stretch, no?

Neither of the Wild Card teams they’d meet in Round One look remotely likely to do that, let alone on short rest in game one on Sunday. LAFC have dominated the Whitecaps for the past few years, took four of six points from the fun but fragile Timbers this season, and also happen to be riding a five-game winning streak, so we expect them to charge into the semifinals with a head of steam.

Back-to-back trips to MLS Cup , a march to the ‘23 Concacaf Champions Cup final (back when it was still called the CCL) and this year’s run to the Leagues Cup final constitute a mighty impressive tournament pedigree for the Angeleños, one we’re inclined to respect until someone knocks them from their perch.

The ‘23 Supporters’ Shield winners have been ravaged by injuries this year, dropped a ton of points at home, limped to a 3W-7L-2D record down the home stretch and now meet a ball-dominant New York City FC outfit they lost to just a few weeks ago.

Still, they’ve got one of the most exciting, unpredictable playmakers in league history (Lucho Acosta) and a sturdy culture that helped them finish top-three despite all those headwinds. So we see them holding serve against the Pigeons to advance. Chalk results would mean a(nother) Hell Is Real Ohio throwdown with the No. 2-seeded Columbus Crew in the semifinals, and based on the absolute barnburner they produced in last year’s East final, that’s appointment viewing for all of us.

Cincy beat the Crew, soundly, at Lower.com Field this spring, their first-ever win in Columbus, though it must be mentioned that the Yellow Football Team were fully occupied with their run to the CCC final at the time. It’s often said form and table goes out the window when it comes to derbies. Yet in their current state, this would be a heavy lift for the Knifey Lions nonetheless.

It’s also said, originally by Jonas Salk, that the reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more. For FCC that would be a trip to Miami to go toe to toe with Leo Messi & Friends, who beat them 2-0 via two Luis Suárez goals in the first six minutes at Chase Stadium in August, even with Messi still sidelined and a Tomás Avilés red card providing them with a man advantage for the entire second half. Lucho will have to go supernova to pull off this upset.

For those seeking a silver lining… maybe this is a good time to mention that last year’s Crew-LAFC cup final was a meeting of No. 3 seeds?