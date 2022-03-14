St. Clair set the tone by stopping striker Patryk Klimala 's penalty kick in the 14th minute, making him 4-for-4 in such situations during his MLS career. Other highlights were a kick save on Omir Fernandez and several full-extension stops of Lewis Morgan .

Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair certainly made the most of his opportunity in Week 3, enough to be voted MLS Player of the Week.

The match marked St. Clair’s first appearance since the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, giving Loons head coach Adrian Heath a possible selection headache when welcoming the San Jose Earthquakes to Allianz Field on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada). The Loons have gone undefeated (1W-0L-2D) so far in 2022.

St. Clair is in his fourth professional season after being selected No. 7 overall (first round) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He played college soccer at the University of Maryland.

This is the first time a goalkeeper has won MLS Player of the Week honors since Matt Turner (New England Revolution) did in Week 8 of the 2021 campaign.