Inter Miami next on Atlanta United's improbable run: "We'll go to win it"

The Five Stripes advanced to the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a dramatic penalty shootout win over CF Montréal on Tuesday night, setting up a juicy matchup against Inter Miami CF on Friday.

"We have worked so hard this season, every training, every game," he said. "Now we're starting to succeed and it's the best timing in the end of the season to show that. Three in a row is very good! Let's continue!"

Defender Stian Gregersen , who doubled Atlanta's lead just before the halftime break, pointed out Atlanta's improved form at a crucial point in the season. With three wins in a row, they've mentally been treating the last month of the regular season like it's already the playoffs.

"We were up and down and we just kind of kept riding the storm," said interim head coach Rob Valentino after the match, reflecting on the roller coaster season. "Your luck will run out, and then you create your own luck... I think it's just about being persistent."

Following a frustrating and disappointing season, Atlanta have turned things around over the last few weeks. After beating Orlando City in a must-win game on Decision Day, they kept their form going, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first half at Stade Saputo. Surviving a second-half surge and advancing on penalty kicks, the Five Stripes plan to ride this wave as far as it will take them.

Miami and Messi up next

After their Wild Card win, Atlanta immediately pivot to face Inter Miami and Lionel Messi on Friday night at Chase Stadium (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). The Five Stripes are taking plenty of confidence from their 3-1 win at Miami on May 29, a night in which Messi scored, but was held to just one shot from inside the box. How do they do it again? How do they keep the greatest player of all time quiet?

"I think that's every time a team plays them, that's the question that is asked, right?" chuckled Valentino. "He's arguably the best player that's ever played. We've faced him a few times and and we know obviously his qualities. But also at the same time, they've got other players that are good, too. So there has to be a focus on him and also the these teammates around him."

Some of Atlanta's experience with Messi goes beyond MLS. Gregersen played against him in France's Ligue 1, when he was with Bordeaux and Messi was with Paris Saint-Germain. Gregersen says he's relishing the challenge of facing him again.

"Yeah, I love to play big games," he smiled. "I played with him against PSG, and now I come to MLS and it was very good to beat him also. But it's going to be a tough match, of course. One of the best players in the world."

For Atlanta, Friday can't come soon enough.

"I'd play tomorrow if we could," Valentino emphasied. "This is where I want us to be, to keep playing. For me, yeah, we'd play tomorrow."