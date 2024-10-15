Decision Day predictions: Inter Miami chase history, LAFC can stun LA Galaxy

Today, I’m diving into a handful of the most important items up for grabs on Decision Day – and predicting which teams will grab them.

The 2024 MLS regular season concludes on Saturday, with 14 Decision Day games taking place across the league. Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots will be won. Hosting rights will be awarded. Seeding will be determined. Fun will be had.

While the Western Conference postseason field is settled and the top seven spots in the Eastern Conference have already been decided, those four teams enter Saturday fighting to turn their playoff dreams into reality.

If you want to know all of the nitty-gritty playoff-clinching scenarios, I’ll refer you here. The summary, though, is this: if D.C. United or CF Montréal earn at least a point this weekend, they’ll both be heading to the postseason. If one or both of those teams falter, the door opens for Philadelphia and Atlanta with a win and some help.

So, who’s actually going to end up above the line when the dust settles on Saturday? I’m sticking with the two teams starting the weekend in the playoff field: D.C. and Montréal.

Between their existing three-point leads over Philly and Atlanta, the fact both teams are playing at home, and that they both have easier opponents than the Union and the Five Stripes, it looks like the current top nine will stay as the top nine.