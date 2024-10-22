Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers treat Wild Card as "cup final"

Postseason games tend to be tight, cagey affairs where teams keep risks to a minimum as they prioritize trophies above all else.
However, that precedent may go out the window Wednesday night when Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in the Western Conference Wild Card game (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Led by the attacking trio of Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/7a), Evander (15g/19a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a), Portland boast one of the league's most lethal and fearsome offenses, at times to the detriment of their defensive solidity.
And yet, head coach Phil Neville – who in a recent interview with MLSsoccer.com pledged to "live and die" by the club's offensive ethos – repeated that message in Tuesday's matchday-1 press conference.
"I think there's incredible excitement around the building, around the city, around the town. I think since Saturday's game there's been a real surge in energy," Neville told reporters. "And we're really looking forward to the game. I think in situations like this you've got to enjoy the occasion, enjoy the moment – it's why you work all year, it's why you make the sacrifices in what we do for moments like this where you've got to out there and deliver.
"And I think it's time for us to deliver."
Neville's counterpart, Vanni Sartini, spoke in equally ambitious terms, telling local media members on Monday that Vancouver must play aggressively if they want to advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series against top-seeded LAFC.
"I would say our game, keeping the ball more, moving them and finishing the attacking in the final third. So if you finish the attack in the final third it’s easy to be aggressive and win the ball back," Sartini said. "So I think our attacking play will be the key."
Battle of No. 10s
As important as the offense is for Sartini, he remains hyper-focused on keeping things organized in the back, especially with the prospect of dealing with Evander. The Brazilian playmaker is enjoying a breakout 2024 that has him among the Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorites thanks to his 34 goal contributions – second only to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's 36.
"We need to limit Evander in the way that we limit very good players. So team-wise, trying to limit the source to Evander," Sartini said.
That said, the 'Caps also boast an elite No. 10 of their own in Ryan Gauld, whose 10g/15a this season earned him his first-ever call-up to the Scotland national team over the summer as he continues building chemistry with Brian White (15g/2a) and new DP signing Stuart Armstrong.
"Hopefully they won’t limit Ryan," Sartini said. "Because I think there’s a high chance that one of these two guys will be the decisive man in the game."
All or nothing
With both clubs facing win-or-go-home scenarios, their coaches stressed the need to be at their best given what's at stake in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"It's a cup final. We have to play our absolute best," said Neville, who led the Timbers back to the playoffs after a two-year absence during his first season in charge.
"...It's winner-takes-all, it's hit or bust. I've always thought in these games you've just got to remain really, really calm. The players, I saw an extra bit of edge to them and there's the energy around the building – everybody wants to play."
Sartini was just as direct about his team's chances, especially with Vancouver dragging a seven-game winless streak to end the regular season.
"I think it’s all on us. Of course Portland will give a little more because it’s a playoff game, so we have to give a little more because it’s a playoff game," Sartini said.
"And everybody needs to be ready to step up and play the best game of the season basically."