Daniel Steres breaks LA Galaxy hearts | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With the LA Galaxy clinging onto the top spot in the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo's Daniel Steres provided a dramatic final twist in the race for the No. 1 seed.
The defender rose highest to score a crucial stoppage-time header, giving Houston a 2-1 win and knocking a stunned LA Galaxy into second place in the West. The late game-winner earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 38.
Needing just a draw, the Galaxy looked set to hang on to the Western Conference No. 1 seed, after Gabriel Pec converted a 96th-minute penalty to level the match at 1-1. But the Decision Day drama was just getting started, as Steres broke LA hearts with a perfectly-placed header in the 101st minute that gave his side the victory and sent LAFC into the top spot in the West.
For Steres, a former Galaxy defender, the goal meant much more than simply helping his team secure all three points.
“It felt really good – a lot of reasons behind that," Steres said postgame. "But just to give us that winning momentum going to playoffs, it feels good to score a goal like that and help the team get the win."
With the victory, Houston locked up the fifth seed in the West and will take on No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC in a Round One Best-of-3 Series, which kicks off on Oct. 28 at Lumen Field (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1).
"Dan has always been impressive in the air," said head coach Ben Olsen. "He can score goals, and he's done it for this club. Dan smells danger, and he’s athletic, while having good balance and control of his body."
"...Once I saw him get a step on the pass, I knew we had a chance, and I'm happy for him. He also played for LA, so I'm sure that felt even more special."