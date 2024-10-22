Daniel Steres breaks LA Galaxy hearts | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With the LA Galaxy clinging onto the top spot in the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo 's Daniel Steres provided a dramatic final twist in the race for the No. 1 seed.

The defender rose highest to score a crucial stoppage-time header, giving Houston a 2-1 win and knocking a stunned LA Galaxy into second place in the West. The late game-winner earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 38.

Needing just a draw, the Galaxy looked set to hang on to the Western Conference No. 1 seed, after Gabriel Pec converted a 96th-minute penalty to level the match at 1-1. But the Decision Day drama was just getting started, as Steres broke LA hearts with a perfectly-placed header in the 101st minute that gave his side the victory and sent LAFC into the top spot in the West.

For Steres, a former Galaxy defender, the goal meant much more than simply helping his team secure all three points.