Cheat sheet: What to know about every Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs team

Season so far: We know the story for Vancouver by now. Ryan Gauld and Brian White make one of the league’s best attack pairings. Andrés Cubas covers a bunch of ground in midfield. The center backs are steady. And they’re still at least one piece short of contending for MLS Cup. The 'Caps went 1W-6L-1D against the West’s top four seeds in the regular season and will have to travel to Portland for their Wild Card clash due to a scheduling conflict at BC Place.