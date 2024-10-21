Cheat sheet: What to know about every Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs team

After a heart-pounding Decision Day filled with records, teams jostling for position, fans updating other fans as shots with Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications hit the back of the net, broken hearts, and so much more, it’s playoff time, baby.
The stakes are higher and the margin for error is thinner as 18 teams will be whittled down to one ultimate victor on Dec. 7. Today, I’m getting you ready for the postseason with a playoff primer that will give you a top-line look at every team left standing.
Onwards.
Season so far: Miami wrapped up the greatest regular season in league history on Decision Day, breaking the MLS single-season points record with their 74-point campaign. With star quality like this league has never seen, their postseason ceiling is the roof.
Key player: I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but this guy named Lionel Messi plays for Miami. He led the league in non-penalty goal contributions. He’s ready to do even more in the playoffs.
Season so far: Following up their 2023 MLS Cup victory with a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, a Leagues Cup title, and one of the top seeds in the East? This Crew team can dance past anybody with Wilfried Nancy’s delightfully effective possession-based system.
Key player: With his oh-so-rare combination of lethal goalscoring and visionary passing, Cucho Hernández is the man who makes Nancy’s setup so effective in Columbus. He’s a striker, winger and a No. 10 all wrapped into one.
Season so far: Talk about ups and downs; it’s been a year full of promise (and letdowns) for Cincy. They lost center back Matt Miazga to a knee injury and have struggled for production up top, but the spine for Pat Noonan’s team is still one to be reckoned with.
Key player: Lucho Acosta probably won’t win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, but last year’s winner tallied more goal contributions per 90 minutes in 2024 than he did in 2023. The No. 10’s presence makes FC Cincinnati a contender.
Season so far: After a poor first half of the year, Orlando City turned things around for the final push. They have the third-best points-per-game mark in MLS since the start of July and continue to be one of the league’s stingiest defensive teams under Oscar Pareja.
Key player: Orlando defend as a collective, but the straw that stirs their attacking drink is Martín Ojeda. Moved inside as a No. 10 midway through this season, the Argentine is in the 94th percentile in expected assisted goals per 90 minutes among his positional peers, according to FBref.
Season so far: Dean Smith completely turned the tactical tables for Charlotte, shifting them into a transition attacking team and a deeper defensive team during his first season in charge of Sir Minty’s boys. With more on-field clarity and some breakout performers, Charlotte FC enjoyed their best-ever regular season finish.
Key player: Smith deserves credit for his ability to implement a vision, but it’s Kristijan Kahlina who’s had the biggest impact. The veteran shot-stopper led the league in goals saved above expected this year with 10.6, according to FBref. Kahlina’s brick wall status isn’t up for debate.
Season so far: A talented team without a ton of glaring weaknesses, New York City have been a bit hold-and-cold in 2024. Still, they’re the second-youngest team in MLS, based on average age weighted by minutes played, and they’ve shown an ability to get points against top teams this season. Anything is on the table.
Key player: The question for New York City this year was about whether a true goalscorer would emerge. Enter Alonso Martínez, who has 10 goals in his last 13 games. If the Costa Rican is firing, Nick Cushing’s team will cause problems.
Season so far: In many ways, it feels like a year of untapped potential for the Red Bulls. Emil Forsberg only started 15 games after joining from Leipzig as the big-time winter addition and further attacking reinforcements never arrived. The defense is excellent, but offensive concerns still abound.
Key player: Forsberg is the big name, but Lewis Morgan has shined brightest in the final third. The Scot has transitioned into a new striker role with relative ease, leading the team in goal contributions (20).
Season so far: A late hot streak in the regular season pushed CF Montréal over the playoff line; they ended the year 5W-1L-1D in their last seven matches. First-year coach Laurent Courtois doesn’t have any contributing Designated Players, but he’s got a team that plays fun, possession-based soccer.
Key player: He’s baaaaaack. Josef Martínez has found new life in Montréal, tallying 10 non-penalty goals on the year and six in his last four starts. The former Atlanta United star will be up against his old team in the Wild Card round.
Season so far: It’s been quite the ride for the Five Stripes. Star No. 10 Thiago Almada was sold in the summer, Giorgos Giakoumakis headed out the door, and they’ve made coaching and front office changes under Garth Lagerwey. It took a Decision Day burst to get them into the East’s final playoff spot. But, hey, they’re here.
Key player: Saba Lobjanidze breaks defenses with his savvy off-ball movement on the wing. He leads Atlanta in goals (nine) and basically all of the underlying numbers, even as nearly everything around him is in transition.
Season so far: Thanks to some Decision Day drama, LAFC snuck past their cross-town rivals to claim the West’s top spot. Still, the achievement is well earned: Steve Cherundolo’s squad is stacked with high-end talent and has the best xG differential in MLS, according to FBref.
Key player: Denis Bouanga is a terror on the left wing, using his mixture of balance, acceleration and right-footed skill to put opposing right backs into the blender. Like 2023, he finished among the leaders in MLS in every attacking category that matters.
Season so far: Though the top spot out West slipped through their fingers on Decision Day, the Galaxy’s regular season was a massive success. Some quality wheeling and dealing in the winter helped LA to the largest points-per-game improvement from 2023 to 2024 outside of that one team in South Florida.
Key player: At his best, Riqui Puig can do things that only Lionel Messi can do in MLS. He’s always on the ball, always dictating the play and somehow always doing something unexpected.
Season so far: Up until Andrés Gómez moved to Ligue 1 for an eight-figure transfer fee in the summer, it looked like Real Salt Lake had a chance to win the West. Though they’re not as dangerous without the young Colombian, RSL have shown they still have enough talent and structure to beat anybody.
Key player: Chicho Arango has gone cold without Gómez drawing attention away from the center of Salt Lake’s attack – Arango hasn’t scored a goal since his fellow countryman left for France. If he finds rhythm on the ball, though, watch out.
Season so far: Big winter signing Pedro de la Vega hasn’t panned out, but the Sounders rode the league’s best defense based on goals and expected goals allowed to a top-four seed in the West. Their floor continues to be crazy high.
Key player: Any number of defensive players could be spotlighted here, but it’ll be Jordan Morris’ play that has the biggest impact on the Sounders’ playoff hopes. Morris has been one of the better strikers in MLS since being moved to the No. 9 spot full-time this year. He might have to be the best for Seattle to lift MLS Cup.
Season so far: This year feels just like last year for Houston. They finished fifth in the West, one spot below their 2023 finish. They still control games with their possession. And they haven’t found a way to create chances against low blocks. It’s hard not to look back at the injury to Lawrence Ennali as the pivotal moment for the Dynamo.
Key player: Houston ended the regular season 21st in MLS in xG, which shows just how much they struggle to create chances. If there’s one player who can take over a game on the ball in the playoffs, it’s Héctor Herrera. The Mexican star has tricks on tricks on tricks in his bag.
Season so far: It was a chaotic regular season for the Loons, with manager Eric Ramsay arriving late and Emanuel Reynoso departing, but a strong summer window and some impressive tactical cohesion have positioned this team quite well. Since transfer deadline day, Minnesota sit third in MLS in points per game, with 2.11.
Key player: I didn’t have “Robin Lod picks up a ton of Reynoso’s playmaking slack” on my bingo card for Minnesota, but here we are. The Finnish international has been brilliant in the half-spaces and landed in the 84th percentile in expected assisted goals per 90 minutes among his positional peers, according to FBref.
Season so far: With Cole Bassett thriving as a central midfielder and Djordje Mihailovic adding real threat as a No. 10, Chris Armas’ version of the Rapids shined for much of 2024. They had the third-largest PPG increase from last year to this year, behind the Galaxy and Miami. Injury issues for both American midfielders leave their playoff hopes in question, though.
Key player: If he’s healthy, it’s Bassett. Few teams in MLS have someone as dynamic and goal-dangerous ready to burst out of central midfield at any given moment.
Season so far: We know the story for Vancouver by now. Ryan Gauld and Brian White make one of the league’s best attack pairings. Andrés Cubas covers a bunch of ground in midfield. The center backs are steady. And they’re still at least one piece short of contending for MLS Cup. The 'Caps went 1W-6L-1D against the West’s top four seeds in the regular season and will have to travel to Portland for their Wild Card clash due to a scheduling conflict at BC Place.
Key player: The model of consistency over the last two seasons, Gauld could propel Vancouver past Portland and into Round One. From there, you never know.
Season so far: Did Portland concede two-plus goals in 10-straight games early in the year? Mhmm. But since then, Phil Neville’s team settled down defensively, at least to the point where their three-headed attacking monster could change a few games. Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez and Felipe Mora form a deadly trio.
Key player: Evander’s MVP case quieted as the Timbers struggled for wins in the last month of the season, but the Brazilian still finished tied for third in MLS in non-penalty goal contributions, with 27. He’s part of the reason why Portland’s ceiling is still quite high heading into the playoffs.