Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 8?

Roman Celentano: FC Cincinnati gave league leaders LAFC a good run for their money on Sunday and probably deserved more from it than a 2-1 home loss. That sentiment should only be amplified by the fact that it was the MLS debut for their goalkeeper, a rookie 21-year-old Generation adidas kid pressed into service by an injury to Alec Kann. Celentano handled the pressure of the big moment, making six saves and commanding his box well. He was unlucky to be beaten by a deflected strike and an extremely adept upper-90 finish from Danny Musovski.