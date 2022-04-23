Recap: FC Dallas 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Sebastián Ferreira scored his third goal of the season for Houston Dynamo FC, but FC Dallas roared back with two late goals, capping off a dramatic 2-1 Texas Derby win at Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Dynamo scored in the 33rd minute following an evenly-matched first third of the match. Adam Lundkvist set up Ferreira with a pass into the box, and the first-year MLS striker converted the match's initial shot on target through traffic for the score.
Memo Rodriguez subbed in for Darwin Quintero at halftime, and very nearly scored 10 minutes later on a free kick that hit the crossbar and bounced down to the goal line. But it apparently didn't entirely cross the goal line, keeping the score at 1-0.
It would stay that way until the final minutes of the match, when Dallas struck for a pair of late goals to stun the visitors and snatch all three points. Tsiki Ntsabeleng broke through to knot the match in the 87th minute, setting the stage for Facundo Quignon to notch a dramatic set-piece winner in second-half stoppage time.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The away team hasn’t won a Texas Derby match since 2016, and it looked like Houston might finally turn that around before Dallas got two miracles to complete the comeback. The first came from a South African midfielder who’s only logged 54 sub minutes in MLS before getting his number called for his first Texas Derby, and the second came from Quignon, arguably more of a late defensive sub. It ended with FCD getting their first El Capitan win since October 2020, while Houston saw their five-match unbeaten streak halted in dramatic fashion.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It got good for Dallas and then it got very, very good with the Quignon winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Though Alan Velasco didn’t get on the scoresheet, he was instrumental in Dallas’ second-half surge and showed just how valuable he might be.
Next Up
- DAL: Saturday, April 30 at Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- HOU: Saturday, April 30 vs. Austin FC | 1:30 pm ET (UniMás, TUDN, Twitter)