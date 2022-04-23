Recap: FC Dallas 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Sebastián Ferreira scored his third goal of the season for Houston Dynamo FC , but FC Dallas roared back with two late goals, capping off a dramatic 2-1 Texas Derby win at Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Dynamo scored in the 33rd minute following an evenly-matched first third of the match. Adam Lundkvist set up Ferreira with a pass into the box, and the first-year MLS striker converted the match's initial shot on target through traffic for the score.

Memo Rodriguez subbed in for Darwin Quintero at halftime, and very nearly scored 10 minutes later on a free kick that hit the crossbar and bounced down to the goal line. But it apparently didn't entirely cross the goal line, keeping the score at 1-0.