Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, LAFC 2

No. 2 SuperDraft pick Roman Celentano , making his first-ever MLS start, looked up for the challenge in the opening 45, making two saves and keeping a clean sheet through halftime. His counterpart Maxime Crepeau couldn't say the same, with a costly stoppage-time giveaway leading to Lucho Acosta's opener.

LAFC finally got on the board in the 59th minute, with Kellyn Acosta firing in a set-piece rebound from the 18 through traffic that was absolutely keeper-proof. Then, in the 79th, Musovski finished off a run with two great Carlos Vela passes including a backheel flick to take the lead. FCC made some valiant efforts to grab an equalizer, but LAFC held firm through a very chippy end of the match.