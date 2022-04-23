Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 0

Emanuel Reynoso's resurgence continued on Saturday night at Allianz Field, as the Argentine playmaker's goal opened the floodgates for Minnesota United FC in an emphatic 3-0 win over 10-man Chicago Fire FC.
The Fire looked set for another trademark defensive performance, holding the Loons without a shot on target through the first 70 minutes and creating a few half-chances of their own. All their good work was undone by a mistake from Wyatt Omsberg, as the Chicago center back gave the ball away deep inside his own half. A couple quick passes set the ball on Reynoso's left foot on the edge of the box, and the playmaker made no mistake with the finish.
Things quickly got worse for the Fire. Federico Navarro was sent off (second yellow card) just five minutes later after he prevented Robin Lod from getting through on goal, swinging all the momentum Minnesota's way. Kervin Arriaga and Lod capped off the victory in the final 10 minutes, turning a nervy opening half into a dominant win.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After a slow start to the season, Minnesota have rounded into a strong run of form. Reynoso now has two goals and three assists in his last four matches, with Lod notching his third of the season and new signing Kervin Arriaga getting on the board for the first time as a Loon. Meanwhile, after having allowed just two goals in their first seven matches, Chicago conceded three in 16 minutes during their second loss of the year.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Federico Navarro's red card effectively ended the match for the Fire just five minutes after the Loons broke the deadlock. Down a man, the visiting side's once-resolute defense was never able to recover.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: With a goal and an assist, Emanuel Reynoso once again showed how important he is to this Minnesota side. His form is vital to how this attack functions, and on his day there aren't many better in Major League Soccer.
Up next:
- MIN: Sunday, May 1 at LAFC | 10:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CHI: Saturday, April 30 vs New York Red Bulls | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)