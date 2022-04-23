Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 0

The Fire looked set for another trademark defensive performance, holding the Loons without a shot on target through the first 70 minutes and creating a few half-chances of their own. All their good work was undone by a mistake from Wyatt Omsberg, as the Chicago center back gave the ball away deep inside his own half. A couple quick passes set the ball on Reynoso's left foot on the edge of the box, and the playmaker made no mistake with the finish.