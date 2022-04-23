Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, CF Montréal 1

Kei Kamara scored a second-half equalizer and CF Montréal escaped with a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.
The Union were awarded a penalty kick when Kamal Miller took down Julian Carranza inside the box. Carranza stepped up to the spot and deposited the opening goal in the 21st minute.
Montréal leveled the score in the 59th minute when Romell Quioto sent a cross pass from the right flank for Kamara, who tapped in the equalizer.
With his 132nd MLS goal, Kamara is only one away from tying Jaime Moreno's tally of 133 as the fourth most in league history.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: CF Montréal will relish getting yet another result away from home. After dropping their first MLS road game 4-1 to NYCFC, Montréal are now undefeated in their last four away matches. Philadelphia undoubtedly see the match as two points lost following Kamara’s impact off the bench. Despite the result, the Union remain undefeated at Subaru Park through five games to start the regular season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Philadelphia created a ton of chances in the first half, then Kamara put the match on level terms.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kei Kamara came off the bench at halftime and instantly made a difference in giving his team a draw on the road. Kamara scored his eighth goal against the Union, shortly after retiring from international soccer (Sierra Leone) earlier this week.
Next up
- PHI: Sunday, May 1 at Nashville SC | 4:00 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- MTL: Saturday, April 30 vs. Atlanta United | 4:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports in Canada)