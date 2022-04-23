Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, CF Montréal 1

Kei Kamara scored a second-half equalizer and CF Montréal escaped with a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.

The Union were awarded a penalty kick when Kamal Miller took down Julian Carranza inside the box. Carranza stepped up to the spot and deposited the opening goal in the 21st minute.

Montréal leveled the score in the 59th minute when Romell Quioto sent a cross pass from the right flank for Kamara, who tapped in the equalizer.