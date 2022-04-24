Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

Leonardo Campana continued his white-hot run of form in MLS, adding a goal and an assist to his total as Inter Miami CF defeated Atlanta United 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win was a club-record fourth straight for Miami across all competitions, following a streak of five winless to start the 2022 season.

Campana canceled out a Ronaldo Cisneros goal scored just under a quarter-hour prior that had staked Atlanta to a 1-0 lead. In the 28th minute, the Wolverhampton Wanders loanee finished far-post after a nifty turn and touch to himself to give himself six goals in nine appearances across all competitions as Miami pulled level.

In the 64th minute, Campana got his assist on a pass to Bryce Duke, who scored into an open net after poor defending by George Campbell to make it 2-1.