Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

Leonardo Campana continued his white-hot run of form in MLS, adding a goal and an assist to his total as Inter Miami CF defeated Atlanta United 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The win was a club-record fourth straight for Miami across all competitions, following a streak of five winless to start the 2022 season.
Campana canceled out a Ronaldo Cisneros goal scored just under a quarter-hour prior that had staked Atlanta to a 1-0 lead. In the 28th minute, the Wolverhampton Wanders loanee finished far-post after a nifty turn and touch to himself to give himself six goals in nine appearances across all competitions as Miami pulled level.
In the 64th minute, Campana got his assist on a pass to Bryce Duke, who scored into an open net after poor defending by George Campbell to make it 2-1.
A potential turning point for Atlanta came as Brooks Lennon drew contact in the box and went to ground with around 10 minutes remaining. Video Review, though, determined that it was not worthy of a penalty as Miami ultimately saw out all three points on the day.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Herons continue to fly high after a slow start to the season. They'd never won four straight before this afternoon, but behind Campana's latest strong performance, they continue to ride a newfound wave of momentum and confidence. Atlanta at least scored for the first time since back-to-back shutouts in league play, but will have themselves to blame for giving up Duke's eventual winner, even if they felt that they should have been awarded a late penalty.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Leonardo Campana just can't stop scoring. He added the latest chapter to his growing list of highlights with a beautiful 28th-minute equalizer.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It's clearly Campana. The 21-year-old's stock continues to rise as he's been the key figure behind Miami's resurgence.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, April 30 at New England Revolution | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- ATL: Saturday, April 30 at CF Montréal | 4 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)