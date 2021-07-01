Who's next? MLS players to watch as Europe's summer transfer window opens

There are no doubt names we missed, ranging from the fairly obvious to a bit more arcane. Not all transfer news gets reported. Remember how much of a shock it was when Barnsley announced on deadline day last winter they had signed Daryl Dike on loan? Expect more of that this summer, too.

Though there are a bunch of names below, this isn't meant to be a comprehensive list. That in and of itself is a hugely exciting and encouraging sign.

MLS players are firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe, an evolution that continues to proliferate and cascade across the continent as barriers are broken at the highest level by Americans, Canadians and MLS exports. All big clubs want to find the next Christian Pulisic, Alphonso Davies or Tyler Adams. The next Miguel Almiron, Reggie Cannon or Chris Richards. We can go down the line for clubs of all sizes.

The date is something of a reminder in the calendar, but just as MLS clubs negotiate and agree to deals in the offseason before the Primary Transfer Window officially opens, European clubs have already tapped their offseason shopping lists. The only difference is now players can be registered to their new squads for competitive matches ahead of the European fixture list kicking off in July with earlier qualifiers for the Champions, Europa and Conference leagues.

The 18-year-old made his MLS debut last fall and has been among the league's most exciting young talents ever since, with seven goals and two assists across 16 appearances (12 starts) between the regular season and playoffs. He's currently out a few weeks after an appendectomy.

This one is easy! The New York Red Bulls announced Caden Clark 's long-rumored move to RB Leipzig will indeed go ahead in the winter, allowing the wunderkind to finish the 2021 MLS season in MLS.

Busio has started every single game for SKC in 2021 as they remain firmly in the Supporters' Shield chase after a third of their MLS season. His positional versatility is attractive to potential suitors, as he's played as a false No. 9 and in all three midfield roles -- attacking, box-to-box and defensive -- this year alone.

All signs point toward a summer transfer for Busio or, at the very least, an agreed-upon deal for the winter, a la Aaronson last summer or Caden Clark this year.

“I’m not forcing my way out. It’s not like that,” Busio told Sam McDowell of the KC Star a couple of weeks ago. “It’s mutual that we both talked about this from the beginning. This has always been the stepping stone.”

Around $6 million, plus incentives and a hefty sell-on clause, may be the ballpark for an eventual Busio deal. Aaronson was sold for $6.5 million upfront, plus incentives to take the fee to $9 million and a sell-on fee.

If you are a consumer of this website, or follow even a handful of MLS accounts on Twitter, you'll surely be aware of Busio's situation. A number of European clubs are chasing him. Sporting Kansas City rejected a few bids from Serie A in the winter and have received more this summer. There were reports over the weekend that SKC and Sassuolo had agreed to a $6 million deal for the wunderkind, but sources told MLSsoccer.com that report was premature. Talks remain ongoing with multiple clubs. There was already no need to be hasty, and with Busio now heading to the Concacaf Gold Cup , there's certainly no rush.

In the interim, Dike returned to Orlando and has featured in three games. Naturally, he scored two goals. He, like Busio, is headed to the Gold Cup .

Dike's strong form while on loan with Barnsley in England's Championship has seen him linked with seemingly most Premier League teams. He was reported to be the subject of interest from one of England's 'big six' teams in the spring. This summer, the likes of Watford, Everton and others have reportedly chased him.

Another player whose situation you'll be familiar with if you find yourself on this website: Daryl Dike has been in the spotlight for the whole of 2021.

Reading and a few other Championship clubs (ambitiously) reached out to LAFC in the hopes of getting him on loan in the winter, which obviously didn't happen. This summer, The Telegraph reported the likes of Everton and Tottenham are interested, which makes more sense.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan forward is entering the early stages of his prime. How much longer will he be in MLS?

Diego Rossi has been a talent to watch since his very first MLS game, scoring LAFC 's very first goal in MLS. He has grown from exciting young talent to full-blown MLS star, winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi last year despite missing a number of games while LAFC played far from their best.

The attack-minded left back is reportedly a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, as well as clubs in England and Belgium, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson . Galatasaray is the home of USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin.

Bello, 19, is a regular with the US youth national teams and earned his senior USMNT debut in January. He already has 33 MLS appearances – despite missing all of 2019 with an injury and the 2020 season being shortened to 23 matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quietly during Atlanta 's disappointing 2020 season, George Bello took a big step forward. Long a top prospect, he had firmly broken into Atlanta's first-choice XI. It's been more of the same this year.

“Whether it’s Besiktas or another club in Europe, I think he’s definitely got the potential,” Hutchinson said during a beIN SPORTS interview in May. “I really like him as a player. I think he’s good going both ways, very positive and confident in himself, good feet, solid defensively and he’s got what it takes to be a player that can play at a high level in Europe. I had a couple of words with the club, that was my part of advice. He’s somebody that I feel could make a difference. I’ll obviously mention that player to my club or any other club if I feel it's needed. But like I said, I think he’s a good player and he's got a lot of potential."

Richie Laryea has been linked with Besiktas after the 26-year-old Canada international grew into a key player for Toronto FC over the last few years, including a career-best 2020 where he had four goals and four assists in 20 appearances (15 starts).

“From the beginning, we’ve spoke of his talent and we believe that there’s a lot more there for him to do here,” Bradley said a few weeks ago. “So, no big update other than we’ll wait and see how things play out for the rest of Copa America and then a little bit into the transfer window.”

Head coach Bob Bradley said they're excited to get him back after the Copa America if a suitable opportunity, both for the player and the club, doesn't materialize in Europe.

He hasn't yet returned all the way to LAFC, as he's representing Uruguay at the Copa America. Some cryptic quotes have cycled out from Rodriguez's camp that express frustration, but nothing definitive yet.

Brian Rodriguez was on loan in the Spanish second tier with UD Almeria for the first half of 2021, a deal that included a purchase clause that would have been automatically triggered had they gained promotion. They stumbled in the promotion playoffs and Rodriguez was set to return to LAFC .

Ebobisse, 24, has 23 goals and eight assists over 83 MLS games (50 starts). The 24-year-old Williamson was handed his MLS debut a bit later than Ebobisse, but has appeared in all but two Timbers matches over the last two seasons.

The Portland Timbers duo is key for Gio Savarese's side – the Western Conference side is getting closer to full strength this summer – though Williamson will be away at the Gold Cup.

Like a few others on this list, both Williamson ( Ferencvaros TC ) and Ebobisse ( Anderlecht, Dusseldorf, Zulte Waregem ) had overtures rejected last winter. They're of a similar age and profile, plus they're club teammates and good friends, so let's be lazy and group them together.

Admittedly an oddly specific sub-group, but both players had bids rejected this winter before signing new contracts. Bids rejected from the same team, no less, after reigning Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras sought to acquire both Eduard Atuesta and Valentin Castellanos.

The difference, though, is that Atuesta signed only a one-year extension whereas Castellanos inked a new five-year deal. LAFC reportedly set an asking price of $4 million for Atuesta over the offseason, which is not a steep fee for the Colombian defensive midfielder and 2019 MLS Best XI selection. The new bumper contract may change the math on that, though.

Atuesta, who turned 24 last week, remains every bit as important to LAFC's core as he was in their historic 2019 campaign. His quality and age are such that further overtures this summer should be no surprise.

Castellanos, meanwhile, is on his way to a career year for NYCFC, going from strength-to-strength after Palmeiras had multiple bids rejected. The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 10 games, as head coach Ronny Deila and sporting director David Lee have sung his praises while he held together an attacking unit as three key signings (Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno and Santi Rodriguez) awaited visas and travel to debut. Heber is also working his way back from injury. It was Castellanos' show and goals that paced them in the first two months of the season.