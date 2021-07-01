USMNT names Concacaf Gold Cup roster, featuring 19 MLS players

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nineteen MLS players are part of the 23-man roster US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has picked for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, it was announced Thursday morning.

Seeking their seventh confederation championship title and their first since 2017, the USMNT are part of Group B alongside Canada, Martinique and a to-be-determined side that’ll emerge from the Preliminary Round. That extra team will be Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The USMNT will play all Group B games at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City.

An injured player can be replaced on the roster up to 24 hours before their July 11 opener against the Preliminary Round side, though any replacement must come from the 60-man preliminary roster.

“Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. Anytime we're competing for a trophy, we want to win it,” Berhalter said in a release. “It's going to take a good effort by the group, but it's certainly a focus of ours. We know the games are going to be difficult, and as we looked at the roster for this tournament, we focused on guys who are in form and can help the team win.”

Thirteen different MLS clubs are represented on the USMNT’s roster, or just under half of the league. Atlanta United and the Colorado Rapids lead the way with three players each, while D.C. United and New York City FC have two players each.

Some MLS player highlights are New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike. Twelve players also have a chance to make their first appearances in official competition for the USMNT.

The Gold Cup final will be held Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Sorted by position, check out the full roster below:

United States roster for Concacaf Gold Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Brad Guzan – Atlanta United
  • Sean Johnson – New York City FC
  • Matt Turner – New England Revolution

DEFENDERS (8):

  • George Bello – Atlanta United
  • Reggie Cannon – Boavista
  • Shaq Moore – Tenerife
  • Donovan Pines – D.C. United
  • Miles Robinson – Atlanta United
  • James Sands – New York City FC
  • Sam Vines – Colorado Rapids
  • Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (6):

  • Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
  • Gianluca Busio – Sporting Kansas City
  • Sebastian Lletget – LA Galaxy
  • Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders
  • Eryk Williamson – Portland Timbers
  • Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes

FORWARDS (6):

  • Paul Arriola – D.C. United
  • Daryl Dike – Orlando City SC
  • Nicholas Gioacchini – Caen
  • Matthew Hoppe – Schalke
  • Jonathan Lewis – Colorado Rapids
  • Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew
Gold Cup US Men's National Team

