USMNT players to watch in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

We know that team isn’t going to look much like the one that handled business in Denver. It’s not the “first team,” but there are plenty of players who could make a case to push into that group come September’s opportunity at World Cup redemption.

The trophy made it back to Chicago to reside in Soccer House’s trophy case. The statute of limitations on gloating lasts until World Cup qualifying, I’d say, but it’d be nice to rub it in all summer during the Gold Cup and add another piece of silverware to the collection on August 1 in Las Vegas.

I’m still buzzing almost a week later. Top bins victory, that. I’ve always said the Nations League is the true measuring stick in Concacaf. This young, brash, supremely talented US men’s national team and Gregg “What kicks is he wearing today?” Berhalter measured up.

Zack Steffen clearly has the inside track on the No. 1 job, but injuries and changes in form and club situation will inevitably happen. Just look at the Nations League final. There’s a non-zero chance Turner gets minutes in important games post Gold Cup, and his preparation and performances this summer will be key.

In case you’re scratching your head right now, that means Turner has allowed almost 23 goals fewer than the model would expect to be scored against him. It’s a truly absurd number and combined with the eye test, the reason why his name is brought up both in European transfer discussions as well as in regard to the national team’s present and future at the goalkeeper position.

The underlying numbers – I’m referencing American Soccer Analysis’ expected goals data here – adore Turner and have from the moment Brad Friedel made him the starter in 2018. His -22.50 goals allowed minus expected goals allowed (G – xG) is by far the best in MLS during that time period.

I don’t think left back is necessarily an issue with the national team – not when you have Sergino Dest able to play there, Antonee Robinson playing at a high level and Tim Ream around to fill in/stay at home if needed – but there is definitely an opportunity to break in there and shake things up.

Vines seems to be best positioned to take advantage of that opportunity. He was one of the US U-23s best players in a failed Olympic qualifying bid and already has three senior starts for Berhalter. He’s a 22-year-old who will hit 100 MLS starts this year, and the reason for that is he’s physically capable of keeping up with the game at the highest level and serves a wonderful ball, both early crosses and pushing to the endline.

The Gold Cup is his opportunity to earn a spot on the World Cup qualifying roster. From there, anything can happen.