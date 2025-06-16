Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 19

Dramatic. Sensational. Audacious. Those are just a few words to describe the AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 19. As always, vote here for your favorite.
João Klauss: The Brazilian striker made history by becoming the first St. Louis CITY SC player to net a hat trick and he saved his best goal for last, latching onto a flicked-on ball by Timo Baumgartl and unleashing a rocket inside the side netting to secure a 3-3 draw vs. the LA Galaxy.
Jesús Bueno: The Venezuelan midfielder opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that helped the Philadelphia Union seize the Supporters' Shield lead, blasting a left-footed strike from outside the box.
Shapi Suleymanov: The Russian winger also used his left peg to score a sensational goal, taking a lay-off from Dejan Joveljić and depositing it inside the far post from long range in Sporting Kansas City's 4-2 loss to FC Dallas.
Anders Dreyer: The Danish midfielder caught Wessel Speel off his line and fired over the frantically retreating goalkeeper, scoring an audacious goal from just inside the halfway line, officially measured at 53.52 yards, in San Diego FC's 4-2 win at Minnesota United FC.