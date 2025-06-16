Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 19

Dramatic. Sensational. Audacious. Those are just a few words to describe the AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 19. As always, vote here for your favorite.

João Klauss: The Brazilian striker made history by becoming the first St. Louis CITY SC player to net a hat trick and he saved his best goal for last, latching onto a flicked-on ball by Timo Baumgartl and unleashing a rocket inside the side netting to secure a 3-3 draw vs. the LA Galaxy.

Jesús Bueno: The Venezuelan midfielder opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that helped the Philadelphia Union seize the Supporters' Shield lead, blasting a left-footed strike from outside the box.

Shapi Suleymanov: The Russian winger also used his left peg to score a sensational goal, taking a lay-off from Dejan Joveljić and depositing it inside the far post from long range in Sporting Kansas City's 4-2 loss to FC Dallas.