What the 2023 MLS season meant for CF Montréal

One of the boldest decisions in recent MLS history was Montréal ’s, last winter, when they essentially traded Wilfried Nancy to the Columbus Crew . The exact compensation is still undisclosed.

Nancy, over his two years in charge of Montréal, had established himself as one of the best young coaches in the league, and his team as one of the most fun, free-flowing, ball-dominant attacking sides in MLS history. He’d done the above while squeezing a Best XI-caliber performance out of veteran DP d-mid Victor Wanyama, and also helping young players like Ismaël Koné, Alistair Johnston and Djordje Mihailovic hit the kinds of heights that led to significant bids, and eventually European moves.

And oh yeah, they also won, finishing third in last year’s Supporters’ Shield race with a club-record 65 points.

So this year was always going to be a referendum on the decision to let Nancy walk, and the final returns weren’t great:

Montréal shaved 24 points off their season total, landing on 41.

They made it to the Canadian Championship final, but lost 2-1 to the Whitecaps.

They finished dead last in their Leagues Cup group.

All of this was predictable to a degree – it’s hard to sell and replace, even if you keep the coach – but I think the degree of difficulty was ratcheted up by the decision to hire Hernán Losada as Nancy’s successor.