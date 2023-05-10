Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 

Goals four minutes apart in the first half lifted CF Montréal to a 2-1 win over MLS rival Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at BMO Field Tuesday night.

CF Montréal advance to the semifinals to meet Forge FC, who bested Atletico Ottawa 3-2 on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw in an all-Canadian Premier League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Immediately after a Federico Bernardeschi free kick from just outside the box was blocked, CF Montréal sprung a counterattack capped by Zachary Brault-Guillard slipping past Sean Johnson, who came off his line to deny Romell Quioto’s initial chance, to put the visitors in front on 35 minutes.

Just four minutes later, Chinonso Offor doubled the lead on a diving header from the edge of the six-yard box on a perfect cross from Mathieu Choinière.