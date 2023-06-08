Back in Concacaf Champs Cup! Vancouver Whitecaps repeat Canadian Championship title

Major League Soccer has its first team locked in for the revamped 2024 Concacaf Championship Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated CF Montréal, 2-1, Wednesday night at BC Place to clinch the Canadian Championship for a second straight year and book a return trip to the region's top international club competition.
The hosts were the better of the two sides in the first half and might have taken a lead into the break if not for Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. The 21-year-old homegrown made six stops in the opening 45 minutes, including a phenomenal kick save that kept the game scoreless early on.
However, Sirois' Man-of-the-Match status evaporated instantly in the 57th minute when he failed to clear a long ball into the box from Julian Gressel, and Brian White took full advantage to put Vancouver ahead.
Less than 10 minutes later, Ryan Gauld doubled the scoreline from the spot after drawing a penalty from Ahmed Hamdi.
That would prove to be the title-clinching goal, as Sunusi Ibrahim pulled one back in the 83rd minute in a late charge that wasn't enough for Montréal to turn things around.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In head coach Vanni Sartini's own words, Vancouver achieved the first of two main goals they'd set this season by repeating as Canadian champions. Not only does Wednesday's success give them local bragging rights and a spot in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup, but it also gives them momentum to take on their second goal: qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, something they failed to do last season despite their domestic cup triumph.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jonathan Sirois was looking practically unbeatable in goal until a fateful mishap in the 57th minute allowed Vancouver to finally go ahead. And with the BC Place crowd pumped and Montréal's nerves frazzled, the 'Caps soon put the Championship to bed.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Someone's gotta score the first goal in a title game, and Brian White took it upon himself to do just that. The 27-year-old striker delivered in a big moment just as he's getting a hot-scoring hand in league action with two goals in his last three appearances.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, June 10 vs. FC Cincinnati (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- MTL: Saturday, June 10 vs. Minnesota United FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season