Back in Concacaf Champs Cup! Vancouver Whitecaps repeat Canadian Championship title

Major League Soccer has its first team locked in for the revamped 2024 Concacaf Championship Cup : Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated CF Montréal , 2-1 , Wednesday night at BC Place to clinch the Canadian Championship for a second straight year and book a return trip to the region's top international club competition.

The hosts were the better of the two sides in the first half and might have taken a lead into the break if not for Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. The 21-year-old homegrown made six stops in the opening 45 minutes, including a phenomenal kick save that kept the game scoreless early on.

However, Sirois' Man-of-the-Match status evaporated instantly in the 57th minute when he failed to clear a long ball into the box from Julian Gressel, and Brian White took full advantage to put Vancouver ahead.

Less than 10 minutes later, Ryan Gauld doubled the scoreline from the spot after drawing a penalty from Ahmed Hamdi.