Vancouver's biggest obstacle, Seattle surge back to life & more from Matchday 8

So by virtually every metric we have, the ‘Caps were the lowest-pressing team in the league entering Saturday afternoon’s home contest with Toronto FC – another team that had spent most of the year absorbing pressure and counterpunching.

This always has been and probably always will be a good way to start the season because teams are naturally sloppy to start the season. They will give you turnovers to work off of that, by mid-April, no longer exist (or happen at a lower clip, at least). Conversely, if you’re defending deeper and using less of the ball when you do actually go on the attack, you’re not coughing up those types of turnovers yourself.

What made this game stand out, from a ‘Caps perspective, was how they did it. Through most of the season thus far they’ve mostly been a one-note team, as illustrated by Arman Kafai for Backheeled midweek . The ‘Caps are runners who have, in virtually every match this season, traded possession and field position (their field tilt was near the bottom of MLS entering this weekend’s clash) for space to run into.

The ‘Caps are mostly beating the teams in front of them right now, and occasionally ripping the stuffing out of them. That was the case in Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of a suddenly spiraling TFC side , who were outclassed all over the field in every phase of play.

Seven weeks into the season and it is the Vancouver Whitecaps atop the Supporters’ Shield race if you’re measuring by points per game. On the one hand, you could point to a soft schedule – home heavy, with their only road trips thus far to woeful Dallas and woefuller San Jose sides – while on the other hand, you can state the obvious: you play who’s in front of you. And if you beat them, three points are three points. No matter who they’re against.

Vancouver hadn’t pressed their way to a single goal all season. Their PPDA (passes allowed per defensive action, which is a rough measure of how high and hard teams press) was, as Arman pointed out, 19.3. That was dead last in MLS.

But it’s the time of year when good coaches understand they have to start laying in new schemes and looks on both sides of the ball, and we have learned over the past few years that Vanni Sartini is, in fact, a very good coach. So he had his team ready to do something they haven’t done all year - press from the whistle – and they were rewarded with a goal that set the game state, and the game state meant that TFC had to be more aggressive with the ball, more aggressive coming upfield, and more prone to conceding the types of goals that Vancouver have scored a ton of all season.

Force them to chase the game. Then force them to chase the ball. Then force them to chase Brian White, Fafà Picault, Ryan Gauld et al in the open field.

“We win the ball back, if we have the possibility we play, not kick the ball long and we go,” Sartini explained in the postgame. “[Instead] we go short and we go, and that was the right way to do it also because in the space we were killing them. It was a beauty of a game, to be honest.”

And now, with six games played, Vancouver are atop the West by every metric and looking down on the chasing pack.

“We deserve it. We played very well every game and we are doing really well, but at the same time, we realized that the harder things are coming. Because now we are no longer just the nice Canadian kids, we are now the team that is at the top, and everyone is probably going to look at us in a different outlook,” Sartini said. “And in order to be on top, you need to be winning because, you know, to go from eighth to fifth, maybe sometimes you can miss a game but in order to stay at the top, you need to win every game so it's going to be extremely hard.”

I’ve said heading into the season, and will continue to say that the ‘Caps are good, and bordering on very good. But Vanni’s right: harder things are coming, and what we’ve learned about this group every time they’ve had to play one of the giants of North America – be it LAFC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs or Tigres in both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup – is that they remain a piece away. The harder things have proved to be too hard for this group of ‘Caps.

Even with Sartini being proven, and the systemic tweaks all paying dividends, I’m still seeing the same thing – this team is more likely to finish fifth than first if they don’t make a big addition. They need that kind of reinforcement or, as the schedule toughens up, they won’t be looking down for much longer.