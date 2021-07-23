Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14

If you require further explanation as to why the Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution rank one-two in the Supporters’ Shield race, look no further than the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 14.

The Sounders capped midweek MLS games in style, securing a 1-0 win at expansion side Austin FC behind a 40-yard golazo from forward Raul Ruidiaz. Seattle started five teenagers while tackling a perfect storm of roster absences, with 19-year-old homegrown Josh Atencio shining at center back alongside others with Tacoma Defiance (USL Championship) experience. For calling all the right shots and trusting the Rave Green’s youth, Brian Schmetzer serves as head coach.

The 3-4-3 formation pulls from New England’s 5-0 road steamrolling of Inter Miami CF, too. Center forward Adam Buksa and midfielder Arnor Traustason both bagged a brace, while MVP candidate Carles Gil slots onto the bench for piecing it all together with two assists. Buksa’s looking more comfortable in the No. 9 role, then Traustason’s goals were his first since signing in March from Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö FF.

There’s a Portland Timbers duo as well, a testament to their dramatic 2-1 win over LAFC in a marquee Western Conference clash. Felipe Mora starts up top after deftly nodding home a 93rd-minute winner, and defensive midfielder Diego Chara continues to prove that age (35) is just a number.