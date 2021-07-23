Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

If you require further explanation as to why the Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution rank one-two in the Supporters’ Shield race, look no further than the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 14.

mls_soccer_20182021-07-23_07-36-32

The Sounders capped midweek MLS games in style, securing a 1-0 win at expansion side Austin FC behind a 40-yard golazo from forward Raul Ruidiaz. Seattle started five teenagers while tackling a perfect storm of roster absences, with 19-year-old homegrown Josh Atencio shining at center back alongside others with Tacoma Defiance (USL Championship) experience. For calling all the right shots and trusting the Rave Green’s youth, Brian Schmetzer serves as head coach.

The 3-4-3 formation pulls from New England’s 5-0 road steamrolling of Inter Miami CF, too. Center forward Adam Buksa and midfielder Arnor Traustason both bagged a brace, while MVP candidate Carles Gil slots onto the bench for piecing it all together with two assists. Buksa’s looking more comfortable in the No. 9 role, then Traustason’s goals were his first since signing in March from Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö FF.

There’s a Portland Timbers duo as well, a testament to their dramatic 2-1 win over LAFC in a marquee Western Conference clash. Felipe Mora starts up top after deftly nodding home a 93rd-minute winner, and defensive midfielder Diego Chara continues to prove that age (35) is just a number.

A tense 1-1 draw between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United also shapes the starting XI. Cincy goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer made eight saves at TQL Stadium, and ATLUTD fullback Ronald Hernandez tallied the equalizer in his first MLS start, helping the visitors create some momentum in the post-Gabriel Heinze era.

Elsewhere in the lineup, New York City FC winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi capitalized on some route one soccer to clinch a 1-0 win over CF Montréal. During a clash of two of the Eastern Conference's top sides, Orlando City SC midfielder Andres Perea nodded home the game-winner in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Lastly, Colorado Rapids center back Lalas Abubakar anchored a clean sheet and supplied a rare goal that kickstarted their 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

Advertising

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Kenneth Vermeer (CIN) – Ronald Hernandez (ATL), Lalas Abubakar (COL), Josh Atencio (SEA) – Arnor Traustason (NE), Andres Perea (ORL), Diego Chara (POR), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (NYC) – Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Adam Buksa (NE), Felipe Mora (POR)

Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)

Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Nathan (SJ), Kevin Paredes (DC), Ralph Priso (TOR), Rayan Raveloson (LA), Carles Gil (NE), Daniel Salloi (SKC)

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

mls_audi_goal_progress_072221

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal pack a punch in Week 13
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto FC make a splash in Week 12
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New York Red Bulls make their case in Week 11

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August

MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle

Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle
MLS projected lineups - Week 15

MLS projected lineups - Week 15
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14
More News
Video
Video
Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
1:33

Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
All Goals from Week 14
16:40

All Goals from Week 14
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.