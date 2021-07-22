Recap: Portland Timbers 2, LAFC 1

Felipe Mora scored a dramatic game-winner in the waning moments of second-half stoppage time, sending the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over LAFC at Providence Park on Wednesday evening.

Diego Valeri and Carlos Vela swapped early tallies that stood as the game's only goals until the very last minute, when Mora came through with a flicked-on header that delivered Portland all three points.

The Timbers jumped on top right after kickoff through some vintage magic from Valeri. The Argentine midfielder chested down a long cross from Josecarlos Van Rankin and snuck a clinical finish from a difficult angle underneath LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero in just the second minute.

But the visitors would level 15 minutes later through Vela, who found the scoresheet for a second straight game. Diego Rossi laid it on a platter with a perfect cross after running down a longball, giving LAFC's captain a close-range left-footed finish for the equalizer.

The Western Conference sides continued to swap chances throughout the second half, with Valeri coming inches from making it a brace in the 62nd minute after pouncing on an LAFC clearance that didn't make it out of the area. He unleashed a scorching volley, only to see Romero lay out to make the save and preserve the 1-1 deadlock.

LAFC had a few looks of their own, including a near-miss in the 71st minute off a corner kick that was headed on by Jose Cifuentes and tapped home by Rossi right in front of goal. But the Uruguayan forward was whistled for offside and the goal was waved off.