Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 1

Ronald Hernandez 's first MLS goal in the 70th minute negated Luciano Acosta 's fourth strike of the season, helping Atlanta United earn a point in Rob Valentino's debut as interim head coach via a 1-1 draw at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday evening.

Atlanta looked to get on the front foot early, as Jake Mulraney's third-minute attempt from outside the box was stopped by Kenneth Vermeer. Then in the 10th minute, Marcelino Moreno had a crack at a long-range free kick that snuck over the crossbar. Cincinnati had a bid of their own as Brenner found himself with space inside the scoring area but fired it wide.

Sloppy play nearly doomed Cincinnati just past the 20-minute mark when Jackson Conway forced a giveaway and almost made it 1-0 if not for a nice save from Vermeer. But Alec Kann robbed Acosta right in front of the net moments later as the hosts watched a great opportunity of their own go begging. Kann was called upon once more in the 28th to keep out an Isaac Atanga attempt as Atlanta's defense struggled to keep Cincinnati at bay.

Mulraney later had another chance to put Atlanta ahead via a diving header from a Hernandez cross but missed, followed by a free header from Conway that was a bit too high. And another warning shot was fired Cincinnati's way early in the second half as another Moreno blast from distance was handled by Vermeer.

Cincinnati produced a glorious opportunity in the 54th minute as Alvaro Barreal's shot from just beyond the scoring area caromed off the woodwork, deflected off the back of Kann and rolled harmlessly out of play. Haris Medunjanin's attempt at the far post seconds later was turned aside, as well as another dangerously close call that went by the wayside.

But the breakthrough finally came in the 61st minute through Acosta. The Argentine midfielder finished off a perfect ball from Brenner with a beautiful curler past Kann to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

With Atlanta looking to level things up, Valentino inserted Josef Martinez and Matheus Rossetto in the 65th minute. And the equalizer arrived with 20 minutes remaining as a Brooks Lennon cross found its way to Hernandez, who put it home to make it a 1-1 contest. Vermeer was forced to deal with yet another long-range shot – this time from Mulraney with just over 10 minutes to go.