Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

A battle between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams went to Orlando City SC, as they defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 at Exploria Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the win, Orlando snapped a three-match winless streak to jump two points clear of Philadelphia and Nashville SC for second place in the East. The Union suffered just their second loss in 13 matches across all competitions.

The hosts opened the scoring 10 minutes in when Mauricio Pereyra played a well-timed ball to Benji Michel, who knocked it past Matt Freese as Orlando opened up a 1-0 lead. Moments later, they nearly made it 2-0 after Pereyra was involved in a give-and-go with Andres Perea, though missed to the left side of the net.

Philadelphia continued to press for the equalizer early in the second half as Daniel Gazdag's long attempt sailed just wide of an outstretched Pedro Gallese and out of play. The Hungarian midfielder came up empty on another chance moments later.

But Orlando doubled their lead in the 59th minute. A Nani cross found Perea, whose header beat Freese to make it a 2-0 contest. Nani nearly made it 3-0 in the 64th minute, only for his curling effort to sail over the bar.

Philadelphia clawed one back in the 68th minute through Kacper Przybylko, whose perfectly-timed first touch from an Olivier Mbaizo pass cut the Orlando lead to 2-1. Then in the 78th, Gallese kept out an attempt from Quinn Sullivan to keep Orlando ahead. The Union saw another chance go begging moments later as Sullivan's bid was swallowed up by Gallese.

The Union saw several glowing opportunities go to waste late in stoppage time, first as Gallese denied an attempt by Jack Elliott and then as Kyle Smith got in the way of Sullivan's potential equalizer. But Orlando narrowly held on for the home win.

Advertising

Goals

  • 10' – ORL – Benji Michel | WATCH
  • 59' – ORL – Andres Perea | WATCH
  • 68' – PHI – Kacper Przybylko | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This one turned into a nail-biter in the end, but it’s three points in the bag for Orlando from a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown. Philadelphia, for their part, enjoyed a strong run until Thursday's defeat, but their away form of late remains a missing piece. They've failed to win their last five matches away from Subaru Park (0-2-3).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With second-half stoppage time dragging on, the Union had one last chance to deny Orlando three points. They’ll be wondering how they didn’t score at the end of a frantic spell in front of the Lions’ net.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: While Mauricio Pereyra assisted on Orlando’s first goal and helped create their second, Pedro Gallese deserves a nod for his heroics as the match hit its latter stages. He finished with five saves to help his team withstand a late Philadelphia charge.

Next Up

Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 14
MLS projected lineups - Week 14

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1
Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders to begin on ESPN2

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders to begin on ESPN2
Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifier

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifier
Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather
Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
OFFSIDE: Julio Cascante, Austin FC - 77th minute
0:44

OFFSIDE: Julio Cascante, Austin FC - 77th minute
GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 67th minute
0:51

GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 67th minute
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.