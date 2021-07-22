Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, FC Dallas 0

In the Western Conference clubs' third meeting this season, the Colorado Rapids earned a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Both goals came in the second half, including one from former FCD winger Michael Barrios.
FC Dallas came out with strong and steady pressure for most of the first half. Despite repeatedly getting into the final third, they were unable to find the back of the net, except in the 29th minute, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call. The home club gained some momentum in the last 10 minutes of the half, but the score remained at 0-0 going into the locker room.
Just three minutes into the second half, Colorado captain Jack Price lined up for a corner kick and connected with center back Lalas Abubakar, who ran clear on goal unmarked. Abubakar blasted his header past Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to keep Colorado’s home scoring streak alive.
Seven minutes later, Barrios scored on his former club for the second time this season, going low and across goal on Maurer.
When the final whistle blew, Rapids 'keeper William Yarbrough picked up his sixth clean sheet this year as Colorado held on for the win.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While the Rapids extended their home unbeaten streak to eight games and continue to sit toward the top of the Western Conference standings, FC Dallas return to Texas empty-handed and in last place. The good news is Luchi Gonzalez's team heads home for their next game this weekend, where they haven’t lost so far in 2021.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Rapids are known for having success with set pieces, and that’s exactly how they opened scoring through Abubakar.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jack Price delivered a perfect ball on the corner kick to give the Rapids the lead. Plus, he was steady throughout the center of the park.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, July 24 at Real Salt Lake | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Saturday, July 24 vs. LA Galaxy | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)