Recap: New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Looking to pounce on their hosts early, Montréal hit the crossbar within the first 10 minutes of play. Bjørn Johnsen struck a loose ball on the volley inside the box that shocked everyone, including the woodwork.

NYCFC then broke the ice in the 29th minute after a goal kick paired with a defensive miscue by the Montréal defense. Luis Barraza cleared the ball off his six-yard line, with the ensuing bounce fooling both Zorhan Bassong and James Pantemis. That left Ismael Tajouri-Shradi just enough time to easily lob the ball over the Montréal goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

For a split-second, Montréal had their equalizer thanks to a long run by Johnsen that beat Barraza. But the linesman raised his offside flag after the Norwegian found the back of the net.

Tajouri-Shradi thought he gave NYCFC a two-goal lead in the 55th minute, but he too was stopped by the crossbar. The Libyan international received the ball just above the penalty spot, then was inches from another tally.