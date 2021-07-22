Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, New England Revolution 5

The New England Revolution affirmed why they're atop the Eastern Conference standings in dominant fashion, crushing Inter Miami CF 5-0 at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Adam Buksa and Arnor Truastason both scored twice for the visitors, while Carles Gil added two assists to take his league-leading tally to 12.

The hosts started the match on the front foot, with forward Robbie Robinson coming close to scoring in the third minute. That hot start quickly cooled, allowing the Revolution to take advantage of a poor defensive day for the hosts.

New England scored four first-half goals, starting with Truastason's opening tally in the 15th minute. MVP contender Gil swung a free kick into the box, and the Icelandic international finished a fine header from the right side of the penalty area.

Twelve minutes later, the visitors were up 2-0. Tommy McNamara took a shot from the right side of the box that Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman stopped, though Teal Bunbury slammed home the rebound from close range.

New England's strong day continued when they went up 3-0 in the 36th minute. The ball bounced around the box after a Revolution corner, and finally ended up at the feet of Traustason. From there, the offseason signing completed his brace by scoring from the middle of a crowded box.

The Revolution capped off their impressive charge via Buksa in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Gil picked up his second assist of the night, chipping a lofted cross before Buksa applied the one-touch finish with his right foot.

With a healthy lead fully established, the Revolution spent the second half in cruise control. It allowed Miami to get shots on the board, yet they went from almost scoring to conceding in a matter of seconds. In the 82nd minute, Julian Carranza's shot hit the post and was immediately followed up by Buksa's second goal of the night. Substitute Gustavo Bou went on a run from midfield and sent the ball to a free Buksa, who beat Marsman in a 1-v-1 situation for the game's fifth goal.